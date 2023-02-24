Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pupils across the country are protesting changes to toilets today, with some reporting ‘riots’

Police have been called to schools as the protest over the use of toilets during lessons turned nasty.

In Cornwall a girl was injured after reports of children ‘flipping desks’.

Protests were planned by students after schools moved to lock the toilets during lesson time and for a period over break time.

It is understood some schools are not allowing children to take a bathroom break and have put locked gates in front of toilets during lesson time.

Entry to toilets is strictly controlled (SWNS)

An Essex headteacher said: “Pupils are able to access all toilets before school, break times, and after school. If a pupil requires access to the toilet during lesson time, they request a pass from their teacher and are allowed access.”

The protests have been called by students who have said the policy contravenes ‘human rights’.

Richmond School in North Yorkshire has reportedly been locked down and riot police are moving in with some students letting off fire extinguishers and kicking down doors. Local reports suggest a tree was set on fire. The Northern Echo said teachers were pushed over and windows were smashed.

North Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.

Riots in Penrice Academy, St Austell, Cornwall, also saw tables being flipped after a protest kicked off that had reportedly been organised the night before on Facebook.

A witness told Cornwall Live: “Just to let you know that my daughter has just called me to say the protest has got out of hand and students are flipping tables.

"The children are now not allowed out for break."

Devon and Cornwall Police told the Independent that they were aware of the incident but did not attend the scene.

A message shared on Facebook on Thursday read: “Dear all Penrice students. We are protesting tomorrow about toilet rights.

“Please join if you can this will run through period 1, 2, 3, 4 and will take place outside reception and year 7 yard. We will all spread out through the school and please make posters and signs.

“Like I said please join if you can. Repost this on your story and spread the message.”

The Farnley Academy in Leeds has seen students standing outside classrooms and refusing to go in.

Leeds Live said “disgusted” parents are backing the protests and say the policy is “taking away their human rights”.

A mother wrote in the Mirror’s comment section: “Pupils at my son’s school in Oldham were talking about protesting for the same reason. They say it's a breach of their human rights.”

Local media have reported that the riots have reached Essex with Bromfords School in Wickford and Castle View School on Canvey involved.

“Students were setting off fire alarms and running amok at the school in protest of locked toilets, lack of school lunches and staffing issues,” a parent told the Canvey Echo.

She added: “I have just physically attended the school to get my dauhter out of there as it’s kicking off.

“I have just witnessed first-hand, the school is chaos!”

One mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It is against human rights and is disgusting. It is like they are in a prison.

“It is an absolute nightmare. My child felt sick at lunchtime and was left to just stand and queue. My child nearly had to be sick in the hallway, which is so embarrassing. These gates are on all the toilet blocks. I don't know any other secondary schools that have put an actual physical gate that can be locked.”

Haven High Academy in Boston, Lincolnshire, is also said to be involved. A TikTok video has shown a large number of students gathering at a school field. The headteacher wrote in a letter to parents: "As you may be aware, a small group of students decided to imitate a trend relating to school protests that has been trending on Tik Tok within school today.

“Such school protests have happened in numerous schools throughout the country and unfortunately a number of students decided to engage in a protest relating to certain school rules.”

In Oxfordshire town Banbury, The Warriner School, a co-ed secondary with 1,500 pupils aged 11 to 18, has been forced to close after angry protests from parents and a mutiny by students over a ban on girls wearing skirts and a 'gender neutral' PE kit led to police being called.

In an email sent to parents, the school said “We have made the very difficult decision to close the school today. If you are able to please come and collect your child, please do immediately.

“We are calling the buses and will update you when we know about their arrival.”

The closure comes after many of the students were involved in protests within the school's premises this morning (February 24) over the school's decision to place an outright ban on girls wearing skirts from September.

A number of upset parents have taken to social media over the school's handling of the situation, claiming the lack of communication or consultation has left them feeling that their children are being punished incorrectly.

One parent who wished to remain anonymous said "The girls are getting the message that this is your fault because of how you dress, they are learning what it's like to face blame over appearance. Let's not stand by and let them accept this!"

More will follow on this breaking story.