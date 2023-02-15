Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions, it has been confirmed.

Over 2.5 million students will be affected by the strikes, which was called by the University and College Union (UCU).

They join the nurses, ambulance workers and train workers who have been walking out of work in respective disputes over pay and terms and conditions.

University staff and ambulance workers were staging more strike action on Friday (PA Wire)

The first university walkout was on 1 February,..

On February 3, the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) - which represents university employers - made the UCU a pay offer worth 4 to 5 per cent, which the union has said is insufficient; and so will walk out over the next two months until a new offer is made.

The UCEA has said the current offer is worth up to 7%.

But if the dispute is resolved before the planned strike dates, it’s possible that some strikes may be suspended or cancelled.

Many universities have advised that unless their lecturers or tutors have informed them they are striking, they should assume that teaching is taking place as usual.

Therefore, many universities across the country have said that students can attend classes, use the libraries and facilities as they will remain open throughout the strike action.

However, it is important that students check their university website for the latest advice.

How much are university lecturers paid?

According to the UCU 2018/19 HE Single Pay Spine and the average 2019/20 grading levels, the average salaries of research assistants, lecturers, and professors mean that an associate lecturer can be paid an average salary of £30,760 a year.

Meanwhile, a university lecturer could see an average yearly income of around £40,761 per year.

And a Senior Lecturer may be paid around £51,590, while a professor will be paid, on average, a whopping £90,891 per year.

University and College Union (UCU) members on the picket line outside the London School of Economics (LSE) (PA Wire)

Speaking out about the strikes, UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “There is a clear route out of these disputes, but at present vice-chancellors lack the political will to take it. They are failing staff who want to get back to work, and students who want to get on with their studies.

“Students understand that staff working conditions are their learning conditions and we are proud to have their support in these disputes. A system that relies on low pay and the rampant use of insecure contracts is a system which fails everyone.

“A resolution can be reached, but that is in the gift of university vice-chancellors who need to urgently reassess their priorities and deliver a deal that benefits staff and students.”

Here is everything else you need to know about the strikes:

When are the university strikes?

The union walked out on Wednesday 1 February, and Thursday 9 February and will also strike on the following dates:

Wednesday 15 February

Thursday 16 February

Tuesday 21 February

Wednesday 22 February

Thursday 23 February

Monday 27 February

Tuesday 28 February

Wednesday 1 March

Thursday 2 March

Thursday 16 March

Friday 17 March

Monday 20 March

Tuesday 21 March

Wednesday 22 March

Up to 70,000 members of the UCU are taking strike action in a long-running dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions (PA Wire)

Which universities will be affected by the strike action?

Here is the full list of universities that will be affected:

Aberdeen, The University of

Abertay University

Aberystwyth University

Anglia Ruskin University

Arts University Bournemouth

Aston University

Bangor University

Bath Spa University

Bath, University of

Bedfordshire, University of

Birkbeck, University of London

Birmingham, The University of

Bishop Grosseteste University

Bolton, The University of

Bournemouth University

Bradford, University of

Brighton, University of

Bristol, University of

Brunel University

Buckinghamshire New University

Cambridge, University of

Canterbury Christ Church University

Cardiff Metropolitan University

Cardiff University

Central Lancashire, University of

Chester, University of

Chichester, University of

City, University of London

Courtauld Institute of Art

Coventry University

Cranfield University

Cumbria, University of

De Montfort University

Derby, University of

Dundee, The University of

Durham University

East Anglia, University of

East London, University of

Edge Hill University

Edinburgh Napier University

Edinburgh, University of

Essex, University of

Exeter, University of

Falmouth University

Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow School of Art

Glasgow, University of

Gloucestershire, University of

Goldsmiths, University of London

Greenwich, University of

Harper Adams University

Heriot-Watt University

Hertfordshire, University of

Huddersfield, The University of

Hull, The University of

Imperial College London

Institute of Development Studies (IDS)

Keele University

Kent, The University of

King’s College London

Kingston University

Lancaster, University of

Leeds Arts University

Leeds Beckett University

Leeds Trinity University

Leeds, The University of

Leicester, University of

Lincoln, University of

Liverpool Hope University

Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA)

Liverpool John Moores University

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

Liverpool, University of

London Metropolitan University

London School of Economics

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

London South Bank University

Loughborough University

Manchester Metropolitan University

Manchester, The University of

Middlesex University

Newcastle University

Newman University

Northampton, The University of

Northumbria University

Norwich University of the Arts

Nottingham, The University of

Open University

Oxford Brookes University

Oxford, University of

Plymouth Marjon University

Plymouth, University of

Portsmouth, University of

Queen Margaret University

Queen Mary, University of London

Queen’s University Belfast

Reading, University of

Robert Gordon University

Roehampton University

Rose Bruford College

Royal Academy of Music

Royal Agricultural University

Royal Central School of Speech and Drama

Royal College of Art

Royal College of Music

Royal Holloway, University of London

Royal Northern College of Music

Royal Veterinary College, University of London

Salford, The University of

Sams at University of the Highlands and Islands

Senate House, University of London

Sheffield Hallam University

Sheffield, The University of

Soas, University of London

Solent University

South Wales, University of

Southampton, University of

St Andrews, University of

St George’s, University of London

St Mary’s University College, Belfast

St Mary’s University, Twickenham

Staffordshire University

Stirling, The University of

Stranmillis University College

Strathclyde, University of

Suffolk, University of

Sunderland, University of

Surrey, University of

Sussex, University of

Swansea University

Teesside, University of

Trinity Laban

University for the Creative Arts

Ulster University

University College Birmingham

University College London

University of the Arts London

University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Warwick, University of

West London, University of

West of England, University of the

West of Scotland, University of the

Westminster, University of

Winchester, The University of

Wolverhampton, University of

Worcester, University of

Wrexham Glyndwr University

Writtle University College

York, University of

York St John University

Strikes have affected UK campuses for the past five years, but the latest are set to be the biggest yet.

The action will include academics, librarians and other university staff.