Travellers warned of delays returning to UK ahead of Border Force staff strike

Travellers are being warned of delays returning to the UK next week because of a strike by Border Force staff.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) based in Dover and French ports including Calais and Dunkirk will take industrial action between February 17 and 20 as part of the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and pensions in the civil service.

The Government said it has undertaken extensive planning to minimise disruption, including training military personnel, civil servants and volunteers from across Government to step in and keep borders safe.

The Government said the strike targets inbound travel to the UK from the French ports of Calais, Dunkirk and the Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal, as well as to the Port of Dover, adding that all those who are due to travel into any UK port during the proposed strike action should be prepared to face longer wait times.

Steve Dann, Border Force chief operating officer, said: “It is disappointing for travellers that yet again strike action may cause disruption for those entering the UK.

“Border Force’s number one priority to is keep our citizens safe and borders secure. We are working together with partners across the travel industry and our French counterparts to ensure we can continue to meet critical demand and support the flow of passengers and goods through our border.

“During the periods of industrial action, travellers should be prepared for disruption. We encourage everyone to check the latest advice from your operators before travelling.”

The union has urged those affected by the strike to direct their frustration at the government.