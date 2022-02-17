Beijing Olympics Coverage Advisory

The Beijing Winter Olympics are underway. They will run through Feb. 20. Find our latest plans in Coverage Plan. For the latest stories, video and photos, visit the Olympics hub in AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

Here are AP’s coverage plans for Friday. All times are Eastern.

UPCOMING ENTERPRISE:

CURLING TECH: Rocks and ice, meet tablets and big data. The centuries-old sport of curling, steeped in tradition, is moving into the digital age with the use of analytics and cloud computing at the Beijing Olympics helping teams like Britain maximize their chances at a medal. By Kelvin Chan and Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 900 words and photos.

THE BUBBLE BORDER: How did Beijing draw out the “closed-loop” bubble for these Olympics? What was taken into account? And where, precisely, does the bubble begin and end? By Mallika Sen. UPCOMING: 900 words and photos.

UPCOMING EVENTS COVERAGE:

OLY-FRE-HALFPIPE — Eileen Gu, the standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China is bidding to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games.

OLY--FIG-PAIRS SHORT PROGRAM — The Russian figure skating team tries to continue its dominance when its pairs teams begin competition with the short program at the Beijing Games. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Competition starts 5:30 a.m. EST.

OLY--SPD-SPEEDSKATING — Kjeld Nuis and Thomas Krol look to add to their speedskating medal haul in the men’s 1,000 meters at the Beijing Olympics. The Dutch stars went 1-2 in the 1,500. By National Writer Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Begins 3:30 a.m. EST.

OLY-BIA--MEN’S MASS START — In the final biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics, the top 30 male skiers will compete in the 15-kilometer mass start race.

OTHER NEWS:

OLY-BEIJING-HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH-BRIEFING — Human Rights Watch holds online briefing ahead of the closing of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games. Former Nordic Ski Athlete Noah Hoffman, Senior China Research for HRW Yaqiu Wang, Uyghur advocate Jewher Ilham, Global Athlete Director General Rob Koehler, and HRW China Director Sophi Richardson to speak.

