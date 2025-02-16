Winners of the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, the BAFTAs
Papal thriller “Conclave” has been named best film at the 78th British Academy Film Awards
Winners of the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:
Film — “Conclave”
British Film — “Conclave”
Director — Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
Actor — Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Actress — Mikey Madison, “Anora”
Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Supporting Actress — Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Rising Star (voted for by the public) — David Jonsson
Outstanding British Debut — “Kneecap” director Rich Peppiatt
Original Screenplay — Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
Adapted Screenplay — Peter Straughan, “Conclave”
Film Not in the English Language — “Emilia Pérez”
Musical Score — Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”
Cinematography — Lol Crawley, “The Brutalist”
Editing — “Conclave”
Production Design — “Wicked”
Costume Design — “Wicked”
Sound — “Dune: Part Two”
Casting — “Anora”
Visual Effects — “Dune: Part Two”
Makeup and Hair — “The Substance”
Animated Film — “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
British Short Film — “Rock, Paper, Scissors”
British Short Animation — “Wander to Wonder”
Children’s and Family Film – “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
Documentary – “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”
Outstanding British contribution to cinema — MediCinema
BAFTA Fellowship — Warwick Davis