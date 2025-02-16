Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winners of the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, the BAFTAs

Papal thriller “Conclave” has been named best film at the 78th British Academy Film Awards

Via AP news wire
Sunday 16 February 2025 20:22 GMT

Winners of the 2025 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:

Film — “Conclave”

British Film — “Conclave”

Director — Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Actor — Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Actress — Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Supporting Actress — Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Rising Star (voted for by the public) — David Jonsson

Outstanding British Debut — “Kneecap” director Rich Peppiatt

Original Screenplay — Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Adapted Screenplay — Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Film Not in the English Language — “Emilia Pérez”

Musical Score — Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Cinematography — Lol Crawley, “The Brutalist”

Editing — “Conclave”

Production Design — “Wicked”

Costume Design — “Wicked”

Sound — “Dune: Part Two”

Casting — “Anora”

Visual Effects — “Dune: Part Two”

Makeup and Hair — “The Substance”

Animated Film — “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

British Short Film — “Rock, Paper, Scissors”

British Short Animation — “Wander to Wonder”

Children’s and Family Film – “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Documentary – “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

Outstanding British contribution to cinema — MediCinema

BAFTA Fellowship — Warwick Davis

