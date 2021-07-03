English fans watching Ukraine in Italy to show proof of quarantine or residency

England fans in Rome could be denied a chance to watch England face Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-final due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Fans hopeful of watching the Three Lions in action at the Stadio Olimpico tonight have been warned they must provide valid proof of quarantine or residency. Some fans are being quizzed by Italian authorities ahead of the match.

The Italian embassy said in a statement anybody who has been in the UK in the previous 14 days, irrespective of their nationality or residency, will not be admitted to the stadium, even if they have a ticket.

The embassy also warned that "being exempt from quarantine in Italy for any legal reason will not translate into permission to enter the stadium."

The Italian government said only British visitors who can prove that they have arrived in Italy at least six days previously, quarantined for five days, and have taken a post-quarantine Covid-19 test with a negative result will be allowed into the Stadio Olympico.

The recent move by the Italian governement was announced as England saw the coronavirus Delta variant cases soar by 46 per cent over the previous week.

The Italian government said any fans failing to comply with the travel requirements would be fined.

Downing Street has also urged fans not to travel to Rome for the quarter-final as Italy is on the amber list. Those tempted to travel to the country are required to self-isolate for ten days upon their return to Britain.