Faizan Zaki wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee a year after finishing runner-up

Faizan Zaki has seized the title of best speller in the English language at the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Ben Nuckols
Friday 30 May 2025 03:26 BST

Faizan Zaki nearly threw away his opportunity to go from runner-up to champion at the Scripps National Spelling Bee with a shocking moment of overconfidence. Given a second chance, he seized the title of best speller in the English language.

The 13-year-old from Allen, Texas, who lost in a lightning-round tiebreaker last year, outlasted eight other accomplished spellers to win the title on Thursday night, including two that he let back into the competition after his own careless flub.

Told to take a deep breath before his final word, “eclaircissement,” he didn’t ask a single question before spelling it correctly, and he pumped his fists and collapsed to the stage after saying the final letter.

