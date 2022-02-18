Beijing Olympics Coverage Advisory

The Beijing Winter Olympics are underway. They will run through Feb. 20. Find our latest plans in Coverage Plan. For the latest stories, video and photos, visit the Olympics hub in AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

Here are AP’s coverage plans for Saturday. All times are Eastern.

UPCOMING ENTERPRISE:

CHINA-THE CHAINED WOMAN: It is one case, one woman, in a population of 1.4 billion at a moment when the Olympics are commanding a chunk of the national bandwidth. But as it unfolds, it affords a glimpse into what’s happening in China behind the Winter Games — and what happens on Chinese social media when something takes hold. By Huizhong Wu. UPCOMING: 1,300 words by 3 a.m., photos.

THE BUBBLE BORDER: How did Beijing draw out the “closed-loop” bubble for these Olympics? What was taken into account? And where, precisely, does the bubble begin and end? By Mallika Sen. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

UPCOMING EVENTS COVERAGE:

OLY--SPD-SPEEDSKATING — The speedskating competition concludes at the Beijing Olympics with the men’s and women’s mass start. By National Writer Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Begins 2 a.m.

OLY--SKI-MIXED TEAM PARALLEL — Alpine skiing at the Beijing Olympics concludes with the mixed team parallel event, which was added to the Winter Games program in 2018. It’s Mikaela Shiffrin’s sixth and last chance to leave China with a medal. First run scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET Friday. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

OLY--CUR-GOLD MEDAL — Sweden takes on Great Britain in the men’s gold medal game. By Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 500 words by 6 a.m., photos.

OLY--FIG-PAIRS FREE SKATE — BEIJING — The final medal of the figure skating program at the Beijing Games is awarded following the pairs free skate. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Competition starts 6 a.m.