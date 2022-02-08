Beijing Olympics Coverage Advisory

The Beijing Winter Olympics are underway. They will run through Feb. 20. Find our latest plans in Coverage Plan. For the latest stories, video and photos, visit the Olympics hub in AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

Here are AP’s coverage plans for Wednesday. All times are Eastern.

UPCOMING ENTERPRISE:

OLY—LATIN AMERICAN ATHLETES — None of those naysayers deterred Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo, the rare Latin American athlete at the Winter Games who has now become an even more rare success story – however relative – from that part of the globe. By Sally Ho. UPCOMING: 950 words by 11 a.m., photos.

UPCOMING EVENTS COVERAGE:

OLY--SKI-WOMEN’S SLALOM — Mikaela Shiffrin the 2014 gold medalist, and Petra Vlhova are two of the top contenders in the Alpine skiing women’s slalom at the Beijing Olympics. First run scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.; second run scheduled to start at 12:45 a.m. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

OLY--FRE-MEN'S BIG AIR — Freestyle skiing Big Air is debuting at the Beijing Games, and the men will compete for the first medal in the sport. American Alexander Hall edged countryman Mac Forehand at the 2021 Winter X Games. Sweden’s Oliwer Magnusson is also a contender for gold. By Jake Seiner. UPCOMING: 600 words by 4 a.m., photos.

OLY--NOR-NORDIC COMBINED-NORMAL HILL — Austria’s Johannes Lampater may have a clear path for gold due to some stars in the sport tested positive for COVID-19. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Competition starts 6 a.m.

