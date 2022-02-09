Beijing Olympics Coverage Advisory
The Beijing Winter Olympics are underway. They will run through Feb. 20. Find our latest plans in Coverage Plan. For the latest stories, video and photos, visit the Olympics hub in AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.
Here are AP’s coverage plans for Thursday. All times are Eastern.
UPCOMING ENTERPRISE:
OLY—CHINA GOES BIG — From the Forbidden City to the Three Gorges Dam to the capital city’s shopping malls, China has long been a nation of big, bigger and biggest. And the Olympics demonstrate that in dramatic fashion. By Stephen Wade. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 4 a.m., photos.
UPCOMING EVENTS COVERAGE:
OLY--FIG-MEN’S FREE — Yuzuru Hanyu tries to make it three straight Olympic gold medals while American star Nathan Chen tries to win his long-awaited first with the men’s free skate at the Beijing Games. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Competition starts 9:30 p.m.
OLY--SPD-SPEEDSKATING — Speedskating medals are awarded in the women’s 5,000 meters at the Beijing Olympics. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Begins 7 a.m..
OLY--SKI-MEN'S ALPINE COMBINED — The men’s Alpine combined race takes place at the Beijing Olympics, showcasing ski racers’ versatility by adding times from a downhill and a slalom. Downhill run scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.; slalom run scheduled to start at 1:15 a.m. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.
— The AP
