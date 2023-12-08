Jump to content

Watch live: Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced for murder of four students

Lucy Leeson
Friday 08 December 2023 14:35
Watch live as Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley is sentenced on Friday (8 December) for the murder of four students.

Crumbley was charged as an adult with 24 counts including terrorism and first-degree murder following the 30 November 2021 attack on Oxford High School.

The then-15-year-old took a firearm that his parents had bought him as an early Christmas present into school in his backpack that day.

He then opened fire in the hallways and bathroom, killing four students Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Seven other victims were wounded in the attack, which at the time marked the deadliest school shooting in America since Parkland in 2018.

