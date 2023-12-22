AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dec. 15-21, 2023

A volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, sending a flash of light into the sky and spewing semi-molten rock into the air. Ukrainian service members and relatives mourn their fallen comrades and dear ones. Congo votes for president amid delays and security fears. On the sports side, the European soccer UEFA competitions complete the groups stage phase.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by global photo desk editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

