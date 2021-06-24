(Twitter/@CheechDad09)

Emergency services are responding to a “partial building collapse” in Miami Beach, Florida.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue service tweeted that they are on the scene at the apartment block, believed to be named Champlain Towers South, near 88 Street & Collins Avenue.

More than 80 rescue units have responded to the incident, including Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments.

Multiple casualties are feared but none are as yet confirmed. It is unclear what caused the collapse and whether anybody remains trapped in the rubble.

Breaking updates as they come.