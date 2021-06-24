Florida building collapse - live: Rescue operation after major incident at apartment block in Miami Beach
Emergency services are responding to a “partial building collapse” in Miami Beach, Florida.
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue service tweeted that they are on the scene at the apartment block, believed to be named Champlain Towers South, near 88 Street & Collins Avenue.
More than 80 rescue units have responded to the incident, including Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments.
Multiple casualties are feared but none are as yet confirmed. It is unclear what caused the collapse and whether anybody remains trapped in the rubble.
Media staging area set up
Reporters have been positioned in a field near the scene, the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue service say.
More than 80 fire units are on the scene
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue service is on the scene of the “partial building collapse” near 88 Street & Collins Avenue.
