Japan's Kishida tells his ruling party he will not run in its September leadership vote, NHK says

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has notified his governing party executives that he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September, meaning Japan will have a new prime minister, Japan's NHK public tevision and other media reported.

Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party in 2021 and his term expires in September.