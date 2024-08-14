Japan's Kishida tells his ruling party he will not run in its September leadership vote, NHK says

Jump to content

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has notified his governing party executives that he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September

Wednesday 14 August 2024 02:55
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has notified his governing party executives that he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September, meaning Japan will have a new prime minister, Japan's NHK public tevision and other media reported.

Kishida was elected president of his governing Liberal Democratic Party in 2021 and his term expires in September.

