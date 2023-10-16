Watch live: Gaza-Egypt border crossing set to reopen to allow humanitarian aid in

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as a Gaza-Egypt border crossing is set to reopen on Monday 16 October to allow humanitarian aid in.

Egypt is set to reopen the Rafah crossing into Gaza this morning to allow foreign citizens and others to evacuate ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

The US Embassy in Israel told its citizens in Gaza to “move closer” to the border as it may only “open for a limited time” while the situation remains “fluid and unpredictable”.

It comes as Joe Biden warned Israel that occupying Gaza would be a “big mistake”, with the IDF amassing troops and tanks on the border with northern Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7 has risen to 2,750, according to the Gaza health ministry.

This has increased from the 2,670 Palestinians reported to have been killed last night. They added that 9,700 Palestinians have now been wounded in the attacks.

The number of Israelis killed in Hamas’ military operation stands at 1,400.