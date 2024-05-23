Watch live view of Parliament after Rishi Sunak calls snap general election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of Parliament on Thursday 23 May, after prime minister Rishi Sunak called a snap general election after months of denial.

The prime minister addressed the nation in the pouring rain on Wednesday, as he battled against the deafening sound of Things Can Only Get Better playing in the background – the 90s hit which famously became a New Labour anthem during Tony Blair’s successful campaign.

In a drenched suit, he said the King had granted his request to dissolve Parliament, and he promised to “fight for every vote” over the next few weeks.

Sir Keir Starmer declared “it’s time for change” and told Britons to vote Labour in response to the PM’s announcement.

He said: “By the force of our democracy, power returns to you. A chance to change for the better your future.”