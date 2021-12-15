Eight-year-old girl seriously injured in Walsall car crash

The girl sustained a serious leg injury in the collision

Furvah Shah
Wednesday 15 December 2021 10:32
Comments
<p>West Midlands police and ambulance service attended the scene </p>

West Midlands police and ambulance service attended the scene

(Getty Images)

A eight-year-old girl is seriously injured after being hit by a car as a pedestrian in Walsall, West Midlands.

The accident happened at around 3.25pm on Tuesday, as the car allegedly veered off the road and struck the child.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene between Primley Avenue and Ripon Road, where the girl “had sustained potentially serious injuries”.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene.

“On arrival, we found one patient, a child who was the pedestrian, she was assessed by ambulance staff on scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

Recommended

“She received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Childrens Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.”

A West Midlands police spokesperson said the girl sustained a serious leg injury.

They said: “The driver of the car is assisting police with their enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened and has not spoken to us should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 2714 of 14/12.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in