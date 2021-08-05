A constable with Greater Manchester Police has been released on bail after being accused of sexual assault and misconduct.

Mohammed Adnan Ali appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday facing 21 charges, including 15 counts of misconduct in a public office, five charges of sexual assault and one count of distributing an indecent photo of a child.

The alleged sexual assaults are said to have taken place against female and male victims between 2015 and 2018.

Prosecutors claim Mr Ali, 35, sent pictures of himself to teenagers, requested them to send him indecent photos, and made sexualised remarks to people under the age of 18.

He was first arrested in October 2018 on suspicion of police corruption following a report he had abused his position for a sexual purpose.

He was then arrested a second time a month after, again on suspicion of police corruption, and a third time in March 2019 on suspicion of sexual assault, misconduct in a public office and distributing an indecent image.

District Judge James Hatton granted Mr Ali bail under the condition he was not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

He will appear in Liverpool Crown Court on September 2.