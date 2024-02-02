For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Phil the groundhog reveals his prediction for how long winter will last on Friday (2 February).

On Groundhog Day, 2 February, people gather at Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania, as Phil’s “inner circle” - who are responsible for planning Groundhog events and caring for him - summon the animal from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.

If Phil sees his shadow, legend says we’re in for six more weeks of winter.

If not, spring could come early.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s records show Phil is often wrong, with 108 calls for a long winter and just 20 for an early spring up to 2023.