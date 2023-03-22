Jump to content

Watch live as Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 22 March 2023 15:24
Watch live from a Utah courtroom as Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to take the stand to testify in her civil trial over a ski collision.

She is accused of crashing into 76-year-old retired optometrist Terry Sanderson on a slope in Utah in 2016.

Sanderson claims the Goop founder then bolted down the slope in a hit-and-run.

Mr Sanderson claims she slammed into him in a “full body hit,” leaving him with serious injuries.

He says he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.”

Mr Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow for $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained, a sum that has been reduced by the judge from an initial $3.1m.

Meanwhile, Ms Paltrow claims that it was Ms Sanderson who crashed into her on the slope.

The Oscar-winning actor has countersued, seeking a symbolic $1 and for her legal expenses to be covered.

