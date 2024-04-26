For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Enfield has found himself at the centre of a planning dispute in his exclusive London neighbourhood over a proposed extension to his £11m townhouse.

The comedian, 62, has been criticised by his Notting Hill neighbours in historic borough of Kensington and Chelsea for the “harmful” and “dangerous” extension plans he’s submitted.

As reported by the MailOnline, the proposed works to the home have been been described as “perfectly foul”.

As revealed by publically available plans on council website, Enfield is looking to alter his ground-floor extension with “bi-fold foods” and “rooflights” and raise his ground floor balcony.

The proposal, submitted on 7 March, requests “alterations to rear lower ground floor extension including installation of crittall style bi-fold doors and rooflights, extension of raised ground floor balcony by 850mm, replacement railings and new trellis screening.”

The comedian has been slammed over proposed alterations to his house ( PA )

However, following on from the submission of the proposed plans, a public objection has been submitted by the The Ladbroke Association, the neighbourhood’s conservation society.

“This house appears to have perfectly good timber-framed windows at lower ground level which could easily be replaced by timber-framed bi-fold ones (with horizontal subdivisions if desired),” the society wrote in their objection.

“There seems no reason except fashion to replace them with critall-style windows, which go less well with Victorian buildings.

“We think most of the other houses on this terrace have timber framed windows at lower ground floor level. And the ‘kickplate’ proposed at the bottom of the Crittall-style windows looks rather odd.”

The public consultation surrounding the planning permission request ended on 5 April, however, no final decision has yet been reached on the matter.

As revealed by the Land Registry, the property was last sold for £6.1 million in 2008, but it could reportedly fetch as much as £11 million if it hit the market today.

Enfield bought the house alongside his then-wife Lucy, who he seperated from in 2020.

The area is popular with other famous faces including Ruby Wax.

According to reports, Enfield left the family home in Notting Hill at the time, but the Land Registry reports that the house is still jointly owned by the former couple, who were together for 23 years.