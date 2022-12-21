Where is the UK’s most expensive street?

The UK's most expensive street has been unveiled.

Located in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea, average house prices in the location are a staggering £23.8m ($29m).

Across the entire list of most expensive streets, London dominates the list, with 19 of the top 20 roads located in the capital.

Titlarks Hill in Ascot, Berkshire, was the only non-London street to make the cut, where buyers pay an average of £12.3m for a house.

