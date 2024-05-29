12 healthcare solutions to help you thrive

When striving for self-improvement, we often turn towards our health. Whether you’re seeking specialist advice for a health condition, searching for the ultimate relaxation experience or pursuing a new career path, these healthcare solutions are well worth checking out on your journey towards a better you.

Seek out an alternative solution to troublesome ED symptoms

( Vertica Labs )

A breakthrough, innovative home-use medical device to treat erectile dysfunction, which uses radiofrequency technology, is now available in the UK.

Vertica has been developed to improve male performance and is supported by scientific evidence, with an 85% success rate from a clinical trial. The device uses radiofrequency energy to trigger a collagen remodelling process in the penis that’s safe, simple and easy to use, with no prescription required. Vertica, which is registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK, is totally drug-free.

Dr Fabio Castiglione, consultant urologist and andrologist at King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and associate professor at University College London (UCL), said: “Vertica is a revolutionary idea and, based on the results of the clinical trial, one that promises to be potentially life-changing for men suffering with ED.”

Embark on your journey to recovery in Thailand

( Hope Rehab Thailand )

Hope provides a safe and supportive environment to those seeking help with addiction and other issues.. Based in Thailand, this rehab facility focuses on building self-esteem and self-worth that comes from purpose and meaning in life, guiding clients to learn about healthier ways to cope.

While success is inevitably down to each individual client, Hope provides those in need with the tools needed to recover, putting emphasis on creating a positive belief system so that sustainable changes can be made.

Achieve optimal wellness with the help of a health specialist

( Tracy Tredoux )

Tracy Tredoux is a registered nutritional therapist and certified functional medicine practitioner based in London, specialising in immune and gut health. Dedicated to empowering clients to achieve peak health, she offers a range of services including one-to-one consultations, comprehensive health testing, guided courses, and wellbeing talks.

Tracy’s approach is rooted in the functional medicine model, addressing the root causes of illness and not just the symptoms being presented, allowing clients to identify the obstacles standing in their way to achieving good health. She uncovers these through personalised dietary strategies, rest, exercise, stress reduction, nutritional supplements and targeted testing.

Working together with Tracy, clients can strive towards optimal health and wellness by creating sustainable, personalised self-care and tailored health plans on the road to a healthier lifestyle.

Treat varicose veins and venous disease

( Alastair-Lewis )

Around three-quarters of the UK’s population will be affected by venous disease in their lifetime. The most common presentation is thread veins or varicose veins, sometimes on one leg and sometimes on both.

Many will have little in the way of symptoms, but they may be a source of cosmetic concern. For others, varicose veins can cause a wide range of symptoms, including aching, throbbing and heaviness in the lower legs, with itchiness in the skin overlying veins often a sign that the issue is becoming more severe.

Laser ablation (EVLT) is a good treatment option for varicose veins — it’s quick and easy to perform and doesn’t require a general anaesthetic. Foam sclerotherapy can also be performed, using a local anaesthetic and usually taking less than 45 minutes, as an alternative treatment for patients who aren’t suitable for EVLT.

Alastair Lewis is an expert in minimally invasive procedures. He works in full-time private practice in Belfast and Dublin.

Uncover the freedom to be yourself and find joy in life

( DR Kamila Hortynska )

Inner Light Academy is a unique 12-week coaching programme that offers guidance for self-healing and empowerment, enabling you to build a life full of self-love, health, peace, pleasure and fulfilment.

Having gone through this journey herself, clinical psychologist and spiritual life coach Dr Kamila Hortynska is happy, fulfilled and full of joy, making her well-qualified to take you on this journey.

She specialises in helping women stop adjusting to the expectations of others and find their inner bliss. With 23 years of experience, her approach is integrative, evidence-based and intuitive. Are you keen to rediscover yourself? Don’t delay, book an individual session today and receive 25% off your first one-to-one session or Inner Light Academy course with code OpenToJoy (offer valid until 31 July 2024).

Relax and rejuvenate with this innovative sauna experience

( Sunlighten mPulse Gym )

Sunlighten’s mPulse® Smart three-in-one sauna is the first and only dynamic sauna able to customise each infrared light wavelength to optimise towards specific health, wellness and fitness recovery goals.

Tailored and data-driven programmes seamlessly blend far, mid and near infrared with red light therapy to encourage detoxification, muscle recovery, pain and inflammation reduction, skin health rejuvenation and overall longevity.

A touchscreen Android-powered control pad allows you to schedule sauna sessions so it’s ready when you are. Wi-fi connectivity to the Google Play store ensures in-sauna entertainment options such as Netflix, Spotify and YouTube, or you can enjoy mood-enhancing chromotherapy colour options for the ultimate relaxation session.

Embark on a rewarding career that transforms lives

( ION )

In today's health-conscious world, understanding the profound impact of food on our wellbeing is more crucial than ever. It's not merely about sustenance; it's about nourishment, healing, and illness prevention.

Enter nutritional therapists — the pioneers of wellness who navigate the frontier of food with expertise and insight. By harnessing the transformative power of food, they empower individuals to make informed dietary choices, address underlying health issues and embark on a journey towards vitality and wellness.

For 40 years, the Institute for Optimum Nutrition (ION) has been at the forefront of personalised nutrition, shaping the careers of thousands of passionate professionals. Rooted in a profession-led, research-driven approach, ION offers accredited courses validated by the University of Portsmouth, providing rigorous training and unparalleled student support.

Visit a trusted arrhythmia specialist

( Ross Hunter )

Left untreated, arrhythmias can be deadly. Slow heart rhythms can cause dizziness or fainting, while fast or irregular rhythms can cause palpitations and breathlessness. In some cases, rhythm disturbances such as atrial fibrillation can cause serious problems such as stroke or heart failure.

Early treatment is vital. Professor Hunter is a cardiologist specialising in arrhythmia management. As the director of Arrhythmia Services at The Barts Heart Centre, Professor Hunter leads one of the world’s largest teams (26) of arrhythmia specialists.

Their waiting lists remain short, and they accept referrals for long-waiting patients from around the country. He works privately at One Welbeck Heart Health, The London Bridge Hospital and The Bridge Clinic in Berkshire.

Treat your dry eyes at an innovative clinic

( Safarian & Simon Opticians )

Safarian & Simon Opticians, in London’s St John’s Wood, offers the most advanced dry eye diagnostics with treatments.

Treatments on offer are the FDA-approved intense pulsed light (IPL), low light level therapy (LLLT) Meibomask, meibomian gland probing, lacrimal syringing, gland expression and eyelid cleaning with BlephEx or ZEST. The practice can fit patients with punctal plug or amniotic-stem-cell membrane contact lenses.

As a technology-driven clinic, Safarian & Simon Opticians will always be at the forefront of eyecare innovation, ensuring that your eye health is well looked after. Don’t forget to book your eye exams with Safarian & Simon Opticians so you can find the best solution for you.

Age well with holistic medicine

( Dr Mashkur Khan )

People are living longer than ever before due to better prevention and improved medical knowledge. However, many diseases are becoming more complex due to advancing age and multi-morbidity.

A general physician and expert in multi-system pathology and multi-system disease, Dr Mashkur Khan believes we need a more holistic approach to these problems to offer the best outcomes. Dr Khan aims to help manage and prevent diseases common in the ageing population.

As the section President of the Royal Society of Medicine Dr Khan has organised a national meeting on managing dementia and was appointed the Regional Adviser for the Royal College of Physicians of London. He is the host examiner for the prestigious MRCP and has examined internationally.

When patients come to Dr Khan, he does everything he can to help stabilise acute problems so patients can enjoy a full and active lifestyle.

Start your IVF journey with a renowned IVF specialist

( Vitasel )

Vitasel is a leading health tourism agency operating in Turkey that’s championed by esteemed IVF specialist Professor Cem Celik. With more than 15 years of experience in IVF, Professor Celik has performed upwards of 15,000 treatments, with the majority resulting in successful live births.

Professor Celik’s clinic offers comprehensive IVF services in Istanbul, specialising in treating conditions such as low AMH, advanced age, severe male factor infertility, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and cases of repeated IVF failures. Utilising cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, piezoelectric activation and advanced sperm selection technologies in embryo formation, his clinic ensures patients receive the latest advancements in IVF treatment.

Vitasel is committed to providing patients with the highest standard of care during their stay in Istanbul, with a goal of transforming the IVF experience for patients from a daunting prospect into a cherished memory.

Improve your health with research-backed supplements

( Fitimins )

Passionate about finding the most bioactive, organic and premium ingredients, Fitimins is committed to crafting premium supplements and nootropic blends for all goals and journeys.

Through meticulous research, the brand sources only the finest ingredients to provide customers with a product that enables them to unlock their inner potential. Fitimins offers a unique blend of nootropic supplements — Dream for Sleep, Eunoia for Focus, Spark for Energy and Zen for Calm.

Products are blended in-house by the brand’s formulation scientist, after sufficient clinical trials and research papers have uncovered the most effective nootropic ingredients.

Start your journey today with Fitimins. Buy now and receive a 15% discount for new customers using code mind15. Offer exclusive to Independent readers.

