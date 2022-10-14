Campaign for Black blood donors launched amid NHS shortage

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A leading blood charity has launched a campaign encouraging Black and mixed-race people to donate amid an NHS supply crisis.

The African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust (ACLT) has teamed up with social media influencer Stevo the Madman, a former professional footballer, on the ‘Bruv, Let’s Talk ABOut It’ appeal for Black History Month.

It comes as NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) declared its first-ever amber alert on Wednesday as blood supplies dropped to a critically low level.

Stevo, whose real name is Kevin Stephens, who has a following of over 2 million on Snapchat, Facebook and Youtube, lost his younger brother Jason to leukaemia in 2002.

“I was 12 years old when Jason was diagnosed with leukaemia, and I remember clearly, how difficult it was for doctors to find him an unrelated stem cell donor to beat the leukaemia. That’s why I have nothing but love for the work of ACLT and I admire Bev and Orin so much,” Stevo, 38, said.

“I always admire how mum was able to immerse herself in fundraising for ACLT year on year, despite it being a constant reminder of losing Jason.

“Now she has also passed away, although it’s extremely painful for me to be reminded of the agony of losing Jason through the work I’m now doing with ACLT, it’s also important for me to keep his and now Mum’s legacy alive (...) with the aim of improving the overall health outcomes for the Black and mixed-race British community.”

Stevo has previously been featured on E4’s cooking show Celebrity Cooking School, the Big Narstie Show and Come Dine With Me.

Founded in 1996 by Beverley and Orin De-Gale, the ACLT works to educate and raise awareness on the importance of blood donation within Black communities.

Daniel De-Gale (ACLT)

The charity was inspired by the couple’s son, Daniel De-Gale, who was diagnosed with leukaemia aged six, in 1993, and died in 2008 at the age of 21.

In 1999, Daniel became the first Black person in the UK to receive a stem cell transplant from an unrelated donor. As a result of the transplant and the regular blood transfusions he received, the youngster was able to live a life free from blood cancer for a number of years prior to his death.

Stevo’s brother, Jason, and Daniel became friends as they were treated at the same hospital, Great Ormond Street. Stevo’s mother continued to support the charity’s work until her death in 2020.

The influencer has a prominent following among young people, in particular, who regularly engage with his “funny” posts that regularly feature his three daughters Leah, Kaci and Erin.

Beverley De-Gale said: “We are thrilled to have Stevo supporting our lifesaving work in this way. He has a loyal fanbase within the younger community and being able to communicate our message to them through him, whilst he shares his own personal story on why blood donation is important, is not only inspiring, but it also has the potential to save many lives.”

The NHS has issued an urgent call for more black blood donors to help treat patients with sickle cell disease. (PA Archive)

“Registering to book a blood donation appointment is a simple process and we’re hoping many will feel encouraged to sign up and become regular blood donors on hearing why Stevo is partnering with ACLT to champion blood donation in this way.”

The AB in ‘Let’s Talk ABOut It’ refers to the rare blood type, AB.

Earlier this week, hospitals were told to implement plans to protect their blood stocks, meaning non-urgent operations requiring blood could be postponed to ensure they are prioritised for patients who need them most.

Since then, thousands of people have offered to donate blood in response - but more donations are needed.

The NHS has been calling for more donors from Black communities to give blood that can be used for sickle cell patients; the disease is the fastest-growing genetic disorder in the UK, mostly affecting people of Black heritage.

To book a blood donation appointment as part of the ‘Bruv, Let’s Talk ABOut It’ campaign visit www.aclt.org/stevothemadman.