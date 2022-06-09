The government’s tobacco review has recommended raising the age for smoking from 18 every year until no-one in the country can buy it.

The report also says the government must “embrace” the promotion of vaping to help people quit smoking.

It added: “We know vapes are not a ‘silver bullet’ nor are they totally risk-free, but the alternative is far worse.”

The recommendations are two of four “critical” interventions made in the review by Dr Javed Khan, published on Thursday.

Dr Khan’s review has also said the government should make available £125 million a year for smokefree 2030 policies and an additionl £70 million for stop smoking services.

The review said if the government cannot fund this they should “make the polluter pay” and either introduce a tobacco levy or additional corperation tax, “with immediate effect.”

The final “critical” intervention made was for the NHS to deliver on its commitments towards stopping smoking and do more in offering smokers advice.

It said smoking costs the NHS £2.4 billion every year and that it should “should invest to save, committing resource for this purpose.”

More to follow...