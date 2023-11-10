Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government must commit to funding social care and passing its long-delayed Mental Health Bill to prevent a repeat of failures that led to the “cruel and inhuman” treatment of an autistic man locked up for over 10 years, experts and MPs have warned.

The Independent revealed on Thursday the harrowing story of 28-year-old Nicholas Thornton who has lost the ability to walk and speak since being detained in inappropriate hospital and care settings for the past decade.

In the wake of his story, the government has been condemned over his care and for failing to address the issues that have led to thousands of people with learning disabilities and autism being locked away in mental health hospitals for years.

It comes as a four-year-long independent inquiry revealed that dozens of these patients are still being held in solitary confinement – some for up to 20 years.

The failures are despite promises made by the government in the wake of the Winterborne View scandal in 2011 – which uncovered the abuse of people with learning disabilities and autism abused at the private hospital – to halve the number of these patients in hospitals by 2024. But the target is set to be missed.

In 2015, 3,400 patients with learning disabilities and autism were in hospital units. That figure now stands at 2,045, despite the NHS and government promising to discharge 30 per cent into community care by March 2020 and 50 per cent by next year.

At least one in 12 of those still in hospitals are in units rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission watchdog, and around 40 per cent have been in these units for more than 10 years.

Former minister for care Sir Norman Lamb, who led the creation of the Transforming Care Programme that pledged changes after Winterborne, told The Independent his biggest frustration was that “there are so many obstacles to progress – not least the vested interests of private institutions that make their money out of keeping beds filled”.

The former Lib Dem MP said cuts to social care had played a part in the government’s failures to cut the number.

“When we read Nicholas’s story, we see how we continue to place autistic people in wholly inappropriate, stressed environments – bright lights, confined spaces, constant banging and crashing of doors. This is cruel and inhuman.”

Former Care and Support Minister minister Norman Lamb (Getty Images)

He added: “The tragedy of Nicholas Thornton – an autistic young man whose ‘care’ involves him being kept in isolation in a windowless room for 24 hours a day, as has been revealed by the Independent this week – ought to be an exception.

“Unfortunately, it is all too common in a care system that too often totally fails to treat vulnerable people with dignity and humanity.”

Barbara Keely, Labour MP and chair of the cross-party all-party parliamentary group for disabilities, has called on the government in the Commons to address the “national scandal”.

She has demanded an increase in social care investment, more community support and extra staff to help reduce the number of people with autism and learning disabilities who end up in hospital.

“I have called on the government to stop choosing to ignore this serious issue and act to end this inappropriate detention which is destroying the lives of so many autistic people and people with learning disabilities detained and their families,” she said.

Nicholas’ story comes after the government dropped its long-overdue reforms to the Mental Health Act from the King’s Speech this week, prompting outcry from its own MPs and campaigners.

It had pledged changes that would make it harder for people with autism and learning disabilities to be hospitalised without medical need.

Nicholas has been sent to dementia wards, general hospitals and mental health wards (Emma Thompson)

Ella Pitt, campaigns manager at the National Autistic Society, said thousands of autistic people had been “abused and permanently damaged” by the failings of the mental health system and the dropping of the bill from the King’s speech was a further blow.

“Despite enormous consensus behind the desperate need for reform, the 2,045 autistic people and people with a learning disability currently in mental health hospitals have been ignored.”

“This is a crushing disappointment. The Mental Health Bill wasn’t a complete solution to the issue of autistic people being locked up in mental health hospitals, but it did represent a big step forward on an urgent issue that we’ve been campaigning about for over a decade.”

Nicholas’ Thornton says he has been treated like an ‘animal’ while in care settings (Emma Thornton)

Dr Margaret Flynn, chair of the mental capacity forum for England and Wales, who wrote reviews into the abuses at Winterborne View and later at another unit at Cawston Park Hospital, called on the government to end the practice.

She said: “Regrettably there is nothing unusual about a young man with autism languishing in an inappropriate service because there is no care package and or no other service willing to support him.

“Do the stewards of the public purse imagine that specialist services which do not employ specialists represents prudent investment? For all our sakes, I hope not.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are deeply concerned by examples of unacceptable treatment of people with a learning disability and autistic people and are committed to ensuring they are supported to live fulfilling lives in their community. We have been clear where admission to hospital is needed it must be therapeutic and for the shortest time possible.”

It said the number of people in inpatient settings has fallen by 30 per cent since 2015.