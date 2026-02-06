Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formulas recalled over toxin poisoning fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danone has recalled several batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate baby formula because of the possible presence of a toxin linked to the poisoning of children.

Low levels of heat-resistant toxin cereulide, which can cause symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, were identified in some specific batches of the formula milk.

It comes after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed there have been more than 30 reports of children with symptoms of toxin poisoning linked to recent recalls by Danone and Nestle.

Danone said it has now replaced the affected batches with new products, which are “available for purchase and safe to use”.

open image in gallery Danone is recalling several Aptamil and Cow & Gate First Infant Milk and Follow on Milk formula products because cereulide toxin may be present in some batches of the products ( Food Standards Agency )

The latest recall issued by the FSA includes:

Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk

Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack

Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Hungry

Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk pre-measured tabs

Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk

Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk Big Pack

Aptamil 2 Follow-on Milk pre-measured tabs

Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk

Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Big Pack

Cow & Gate 1 First Infant Milk Hungry

Cow & Gate Anti Reflux

These products are in addition to the batch of Aptamil First Infant Formula recalled by Danone on 24 January.

More details on the batches affected can be found at food.gov.uk.

A spokesperson for Danone North Europe said: “Danone never compromises on food safety, and we want to reassure all parents that we take this responsibility seriously.

“All our baby formulas are produced under strict food safety and quality standards and undergo rigorous checks before leaving our factories.

“We have recalled specific batches of Aptamil and Cow & Gate products in the UK in line with the latest guidance related to cereulide from the FSA.”

Nestlé also recalled more than 60 batches of its SMA formula in January.

open image in gallery Danone is recalling several Aptamil and Cow & Gate First Infant Milk and Follow-on Milk formula products ( Food Standards Agency )

FSA chief executive Katie Pettifer said: “The affected batches are unlikely to still be on shop shelves but may be in your cupboard.

“If you have an affected batch, do not use it. You can return it to the store and exchange it for an unaffected batch.

“If you are feeding your baby one of the affected batches, stop using it and switch to an unaffected batch from the same brand or another brand. If your baby’s formula was prescribed, speak to a pharmacist or doctor before changing.”

Following the recall, which included powdered and pre-mixed formulas for babies and toddlers, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it has received 24 notifications in England, seven in Scotland, three in Wales, one in Northern Ireland and one from the crown dependencies of children who had consumed implicated batches, developing symptoms consistent with cereulide toxin poisoning.

The FSA confirmed on 30 January that arachidonic acid (ARA) oil, vital for infant development and added to formula for non-breastfed babies, was the affected ingredient.

It emerged last week that the contamination that led to both recalls originated from a shared, third-party ingredient supplier.

Bacillus cereus is a spore-forming bacterium that can contaminate a range of food products. When allowed to grow, certain strains can produce the cereulide toxin, the UKHSA said.

Symptoms of Bacillus cereus food poisoning and cereulide toxin poisoning are most commonly vomiting, but may include stomach cramping and diarrhoea. They usually have a rapid onset, between 15 minutes and six hours after ingestion.

The symptoms usually resolve within 24 hours, provided there is no ongoing exposure to the toxin.

Parents are urged to contact their GP or NHS 111 if their baby has already consumed the formula.

Although ingestion of the toxin rarely causes more significant illness, a “few” cases of liver or kidney injury, muscle breakdown and multi-organ failure have been reported, the UKHSA said. Individuals at high risk of complications include young children and the immunocompromised.

The FSA said it is continuing to investigate the source of the contamination.