These simple steps can fight puffy ‘panda eyes’
Dark under-eye circles can ruin photos. But, are they a sign of something more serious?
Commonly known as “panda” or “raccoon” eyes, dark under eye circles can negatively affect our perception of self.
People spend copious amounts of money on color correcting and concealing makeup, working to effectively erase them.
The “bags” develop as they age and facial structures change. But the dark blemishes may also be caused by medical conditions, including allergies, eczema, eyestrain, dehydration and genetics.
People with darker skin tones and a family history of dark circles can be predisposed to getting them too.
But, they can also be a sign of an underlying health condition, in addition to indicators of health and lifestyle.
So, how do you treat them?
Caffeine
Caffeine can be used, including using chilled, black tea bags.
The caffeine and antioxidants help to increase circulation, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
“In one small double-blind randomized controlled trial that evaluated topical caffeine use, researchers found that applying a cold caffeine-containing gel and a cold placebo gel were both effective at reducing under-eye bags,” Dr. Trisha Pasricha, the “Ask a Doctor” columnist for The Washington Post, said. “But for about a quarter of people, the caffeine afforded a noticeable boost on top of the cold alone.”
Cold
In fact, any cold compress — for example, cold metal spoons — can help shrink blood vessels that cause eye bags.
A bag of frozen peas may also help, or a cold compress.
Cucumbers
Slices of cucumber are full of water and vitamins C and K.
They can help alleviate puffiness and nourish the sensitive under eye skin.
Eating salty and ultra-processed foods can do the opposite.
Sleeping right and upright
Getting enough sleep at night is imperative for multiple reasons.
But, raising your head up on extra pillows at night can reduce swelling caused by fluid pooling in the lower eyelids, according to Mayo Clinic.
Avoiding drinking or smoking
Both of these practices contribute to dark circles.
Drinking and smoking also raise the risk of cancer.
Other treatment options
Topical treatments such as retinoids can be helpful, according to UCLA Health. They have an exfoliating effect.
Laser treatments are also increasingly used to treat dark under eye circles. But, they are costly
“Whatever the approach, stay realistic. You are lessening the appearance of dark circles, but probably not eliminating them,” UCLA Health advises.
