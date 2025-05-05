These simple steps can fight puffy ‘panda eyes’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Commonly known as “panda” or “raccoon” eyes, dark under eye circles can negatively affect our perception of self.

People spend copious amounts of money on color correcting and concealing makeup, working to effectively erase them.

The “bags” develop as they age and facial structures change. But the dark blemishes may also be caused by medical conditions, including allergies, eczema, eyestrain, dehydration and genetics.

People with darker skin tones and a family history of dark circles can be predisposed to getting them too.

But, they can also be a sign of an underlying health condition, in addition to indicators of health and lifestyle.

So, how do you treat them?

Caffeine

Caffeine can be used, including using chilled, black tea bags.

The caffeine and antioxidants help to increase circulation, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“In one small double-blind randomized controlled trial that evaluated topical caffeine use , researchers found that applying a cold caffeine-containing gel and a cold placebo gel were both effective at reducing under-eye bags,” Dr. Trisha Pasricha, the “Ask a Doctor” columnist for The Washington Post, said. “But for about a quarter of people, the caffeine afforded a noticeable boost on top of the cold alone.”

open image in gallery Dark under eye circles can ruin graduation and wedding photos. In some cases, they’re just cosmetic. In others, they’re a sign of something medically wrong ( Getty Images/iStock )

Cold

In fact, any cold compress — for example, cold metal spoons — can help shrink blood vessels that cause eye bags.

A bag of frozen peas may also help, or a cold compress.

Cucumbers

Slices of cucumber are full of water and vitamins C and K.

They can help alleviate puffiness and nourish the sensitive under eye skin.

Eating salty and ultra-processed foods can do the opposite.

Sleeping right and upright

Getting enough sleep at night is imperative for multiple reasons.

But, raising your head up on extra pillows at night can reduce swelling caused by fluid pooling in the lower eyelids, according to Mayo Clinic.

open image in gallery Retinoids and other products may help the appearance of dark under eye circles. But, physicians say people should ‘stay realistic’ about results ( Getty Images/iStock )

Avoiding drinking or smoking

Both of these practices contribute to dark circles.

Drinking and smoking also raise the risk of cancer.

Other treatment options

Topical treatments such as retinoids can be helpful, according to UCLA Health. They have an exfoliating effect.

Laser treatments are also increasingly used to treat dark under eye circles. But, they are costly

“Whatever the approach, stay realistic. You are lessening the appearance of dark circles, but probably not eliminating them,” UCLA Health advises.