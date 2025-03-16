Gene Hackman’s wife was killed by hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. What is it?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, died after contracting Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a New Mexico medical examiner announced on Friday.

Hackman and Arakawa, 65, were found dead in their Santa Fe home last month. The 95-year-old Academy Award-winning actor is believed to have died of heart disease around a week after his wife, on February 18.

"Because hantavirus infection can be serious, even deadly, it is important to know how to prevent it. The best way to prevent hantavirus infection is to keep wild rodents, especially mice, out of your home, workplace, cabin, shed, car, camper, or other closed space," the California Department of Public Health stated.

But what is Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome? Here’s what you need to know about the virus often spread by rodents:

A medical examiner announced Friday that Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa, died after contracting Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. The syndrome is often spread to humans from rodents ( AP )

What is hantavirus pulmonary syndrome?

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a severe and potentially deadly disease that affects the lungs.

The rare virus initially causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to more acute illness where people have trouble breathing. It is fatal in nearly 4 out of 10 people who are infected.

Just under 730 cases were identified in the U.S. between 1993 and 2017. Nearly all cases were west of the Mississippi River.

The two were found dead in their New Mexico home in February and questions swirled over the cause ( AP )

How is it spread?

Hantaviruses, which can cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, are spread through the urine, feces and saliva of infected rodents.

The most common hantavirus that causes hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in the U.S. is spread by the deer mouse. Cases normally occur in rural areas, although animals can enter homes where they may leave urine or feces.

While dogs and cats are not known to become infected with hantavirus in the U.S., pets may bring infected rodents to people or into homes.

It is typically reported in the spring and summer.

What are its symptoms?

Early symptoms of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome may resemble other respiratory illnesses.

Those can include fever, dry cough, body aches, headaches, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the American Lung Association. In most recorded cases, they can develop between a week to two months after exposure.

Hantavirus is a virus that spreads through the urine, feces or saliva of wild rodents. Those include deer mice, which spreads the Hantavirus ( California Department of Public Health )

If the initial symptoms are not treated, late symptoms will onset rapidly.

These symptoms include cough and shortness of breath, as well as bleeding and failure of the heart to pump.

“The combination of these changes can lead to shock, failure of several organs and even death,” the association says.

How is the condition treated?

There is no specific treatment for hantavirus infection. Patients should receive supportive care, including rest, hydration, and treatment of symptoms.

The disease, in severe cases, can cause breathing difficulties and might require intubation.

It can also disrupt kidney function, which could lead to a need for dialysis.