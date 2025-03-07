Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in their home in Santa Fe

Updates are expected today in the investigation into the deaths of Gene Hackman, who was 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who was 65.

The couple were found dead in their Santa Fe home on February 26 alongside one of their pet dogs.

According to a police search warrant, the actor, his wife and their dog were found in separate rooms and appeared to have been “dead for some time”. The couple suffered “no external trauma”, the preliminary findings of a medical investigation found.

Authorities will reveal updates on their investigation at a press conference at 2 p.m. local time (4 p.m. ET) today.

At the press conference last Friday at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Adan Mendoza announced that an investigation by Dr Heather Jarrell, New Mexico’s Chief Medical Investigator, had revealed that Hackman’s pacemaker had stopped 10 days before his body was found.

“An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman’s pacemaker. This revealed that his last event was recorded on February 17, 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed,” said Mendoza.

Asked if that meant Hackman had died that day, he responded: “According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption, that that was his last day of life.”

He also confirmed that both Hackman and Arakawa had tested negative for carbon monoxide.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza initially said that foul play was not suspected, although a search warrant affidavit later ruled their deaths “suspicious” enough to require further investigation.

The actor was one of the best-loved stars in Hollywood, appearing in classic films such as The French Connection, The Conversation and Superman.

He won Oscars for The French Connection and Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven and stepped away from the spotlight a few years after 2001’s The Royal Tenenbaums.