Boots launches first high street service for weight loss jabs

Weight-loss jab users will now be able to pop into Boots for their prescriptions on their lunch break after the high street pharmacy launched an in-store service.

The pilot scheme, which started this week, saw drugs including Wegovy and Mounjaro being prescribed to customers in 17 stores across Britain.

About 1.6million adults in the UK use weight-loss drugs. The medication – which works by mimicking the natural hormone that regulates blood sugar, appetite and digestion – can’t be bought over the counter and must be prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional, such as a GP or pharmacist, following a consultation.

Until now, almost all weight-loss prescriptions by Boots were issued after an online consultation, rather than face-to-face. But this new scheme will see patients have a consultation in a private room where their medical history will be taken and weight and height measured to determine if they are eligible.

Jamie Kerruish, chief healthcare officer at Boots, believes the scheme will make it more convenient for customers to access weight-loss jabs, because people can “pop into a store on their lunch break or after work,” the Times reported.

Boots has launched a new, in-store weight-loss service as a pilot in 17 stores across the UK including London, Manchester and Edinburgh ( PA )

The move to in-store consultations follows safety concerns that people are lying about their weight or submitting fake photos to obtain the injections from some online pharmacies.

Weight-loss injections, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, are a prescribed drug and to access them on the NHS a patient needs to have a BMI of 40 or more, but private providers offer them to those with a BMI over 30. As a result the demand for weight-loss jabs from private pharmacies has soared.

Boots has been selling Wegovy, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, for three years. It also sells Mounjaro, which is offered on the NHS.

Prices start at £99.97 for the lowest dose of Wegovy and £176.97 for the lowest dose of Mounjaro. The in-store service will offer access to the same treatment as the Boots Online Doctor service and at the same price.

“We know that people have different preferences for how they access healthcare services – some seeking online support and some wanting in-person conversations with their local practitioner,” Mr Kerruish said.

“The launch of our in-store weight-loss treatment service alongside our digital offer delivered through Boots Online Doctor means we can now deliver convenient care to people both online or in person,” he added.

He explained the service is for anyone whose lives are affected by obesity and in addition to offering weight-loss jabs, they also provide support to help people make lifestyle and behavioural changes.

