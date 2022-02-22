Covid news – live: ‘Not a day to declare victory’ over virus, Boris Johnson says after ending all restrictions
Scientists ‘certain’ there will be new variants that could be ‘worse than Omicron,’ PM warns
The prime minister has admitted today “is not the day we can declare victory over Covid”, even acknowledging the virus is “not going away yet” – hours after he announced an end to all restrictions in England over the coming weeks.
Addressing the nation from Downing Street, Boris Johnson warned the pandemic was not over but insisted the fact rules could end at all was good news. “I do believe this is a moment of pride for our nation and a source of hope for all that we can achieve in the years to come,” he said.
Changes to the rules include an end to mandatory self-isolation for anyone testing positive in England, with people instead being told to exercise “personal responsibility” from Thursday. From 1 April, free universal Covid testing will also end – something health experts have warned could threaten the safety of those most at-risk.
Outlining his living with Covid plan earlier, the PM said testing had become “much less valuable” in restricting the spread of Covid and that the £2bn-a-month cost of the system meant the government had to “scale back” what it could offer.
Disabled people ‘abandoned’ by PM’s living with Covid plan
The ending of mandatory coronavirus rules in England will cause “huge anxiety” to immunocompromised and disabled people, leaving them feeling “abandoned” and “forgotten”, charities have warned.
The scrapping of free universal testing has been described as “not only reckless but dangerous”, with one charity saying that vulnerable people may be forced back into isolation, PA reports.
Phillip Anderson, head of policy at the MS Society, said the Prime Minister’s plan “fails to give a credible explanation of how over 500,000 immunocompromised people, including some with MS, can live safely alongside the virus”.
Immunocompromised and disabled people ‘abandoned’ by end of Covid restrictions
Charities have warned that the development will result in people ‘living with fear’.
Teachers criticise ‘rushed’ plan by PM to end Covid rules
Teachers’ leaders have criticised Boris Johnson’s living with Covid plan in England, criticising its lack of detailed guidance for schools, with the plans described as more of a “headlong rush” out of restrictions as opposed to a “sensibly phased approach”.
Boris Johnson told the Commons earlier: “From today we’re removing the guidance for staff and students in most education and childcare settings to undertake twice weekly asymptomatic testing.”
But teachers’ leaders and school leaders have said the announcement could cause further disruption to education, and create conflict between schools and parents.
Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU teaching union, said that “it is not the case that we have defeated Covid, nor that everyone can ‘live’ with it”. She said that government attendance data showed the “high disruption caused by illness and isolation” and that although the Omicron variant had “faded” across the population, “it is nonetheless a presence in schools”.
Dr Bousted said that schools needed to know whether chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and the chief scientific officer Sir Patrick Vallance supported the move to end isolation for those testing positive with Covid, which will come into place from Thursday.
“It is vital that public health, not political considerations, decide that date. We also want to know if the Government is planning any further investment in measures such as improved ventilation,” she said.
Meanwhile, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, added that where Covid was concerned, “saying that it is at an end does not make it so”. He added the announcement felt like a “headlong rush”, not a “sensibly phased approach”.
“Staff and pupils are often absent not just because they test positive but because they are actually ill with the coronavirus and this will obviously not abate if there is more transmission,” he said.
Additional reporting by PA
Cartoon: Nobody knows if it’s OK to end Covid isolation– least of all the PM
It is unfortunate that Boris Johnson’s plan to declare the end of Covid should have coincided with Her Majesty The Queen, aged 95, testing positive for the disease, says our political sketch writer Tom Peck.
Is Johnson declaring a premature end to this deadly pandemic to appease his unhinged backbenchers, a great number of whom would, given the choice, have never actually declared the beginning of it? Is his decision to end restrictions a month early a desperate ploy to find a way through to the end of the Downing Street party saga, without it proving terminal to him?
The answer is, I don’t know. And you don’t know either. No one does. And therein lies, yet again, the problem. He may be doing the right thing. He may be engaging in life endangering opportunism. But no one can know for sure, not even Nadine Dorries, because there is not a soul left in the country who truly believes a word he says.
Read the rest:
Nobody knows if it’s OK to end Covid isolation – least of all the PM | Tom Peck
He may be doing the right thing. He may be engaging in life endangering opportunism. But no one can know for sure, because there is not a soul left in the country who truly believes a word he says
Over-75s to be offered another Covid booster in spring
People at higher risk from Covid will be offered a fourth dose of a vaccine from spring, the government has confirmed.
Over-75s and vulnerable younger people will be offered a second booster jab to help protect against severe symptoms, as revealed on Sunday by The Independent. The government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised an additional booster, for over-75s and people aged over 12 who are immunocompromised, should be offered the jab six months after their last vaccine.
The vaccines used in the spring programme will be the 50mcg Moderna vaccine or 30mcg Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for adults aged 18 and over, writes our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas.
Over-75 and vulnerable to be offered another Covid booster in spring
A further booster jab for vulnerable in autumn 2022 is likely to be needed, says the JCVI
Watch: Starmer says ‘half-baked’ Covid plan produced by ‘paralysed’ government
Medical advisers warn Covid pandemic not over
Boris Johnson’s top scientific and medical advisers have warned that Covid can be expected to return in more virulent and dangerous forms, as the prime minister announced the end of the final coronavirus restrictions in England.
Just hours after Mr Johnson declared his “pride” at England leading the world in throwing off restrictions, professors Sir Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance told a Downing Street press conference that the Covid-19 pandemic was “not over” and urged people testing positive to continue to isolate, reports our political editor Andrew Woodcock.
Meanwhile, the British Medical Association denounced the prime minister’s plan for “living with Covid” as “premature”.
Medical advisers warn Covid pandemic not over, as Johnson lifts final restrictions
‘You can celebrate when the sun is shining, but take an umbrella with you’: Patrick Vallance
Watch: Whitty says advice still to isolate if infected with Covid
Singer Justin Bieber postpones tour after testing positive for Covid
Justin Bieber’s forthcoming Justice World Tour show in Las Vegas has been postponed after the singer tested positive for Covid-19.
After it was reported that the “Yummy” hitmaker had contracted Covid-19 on Saturday, a representative for the singer confirmed the diagnosis in a statement to US media, reports Maanya Sachdeva.
His long-time manager Scooter Braun wished the singer a quick recovery in an Instagram post the following day. Bieber is apparently feeling fine and only has mild symptoms.
Justin Bieber postpones tour date after testing positive for Covid-19
Singer’s forthcoming Justice World Tour show in Las Vegas postponed to 28 June
ICYMI: PM announces end to isolation and free Covid testing
Living with Covid plan ‘fails to protect’ most vulnerable, warns BMA
The British Medical Association has panned Boris Johnson’s living with Covid plan, saying it “fails to protect those at highest risk of harm from Covid, and neglects some of the most vulnerable people in society”.
“Living with Covid-19 must not mean ignoring the virus all together - which in many respects the government’s plan in England seems to do,” Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said.
He went on:
“On the one hand, the government says it will keep monitoring the spread of the virus, and asks individuals to take greater responsibility for their own decisions, but by removing free testing for the vast majority of the population on the other, ministers are taking away the central tool to allow both of these to happen.
“Far from giving people more freedom, today’s announcement is likely to cause more uncertainty and anxiety ... it will create a two-tier system, where those who can afford to pay for testing - and indeed to self-isolate - will do so, while others will be forced to gamble on the health of themselves and others.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies