Boris Johnson urged to waive vaccine patents ‘for the sake of all humanity’
Johnson has been told to follow Biden in step towards ‘worldwide immunity’, Liam James writes
ampaigners have urged Boris Johnson to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines to boost global production.
Hundreds of public health experts, academics, charities, unions, healthcare workers and others signed a letter to the prime minister calling on him to “stand on the right side of history” after Joe Biden pledged US support for a waiver.
The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would support a waiver in an attempt to scale up the production of vaccines for people in poorer countries.
