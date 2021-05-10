Boris Johnson urged to waive vaccine patents ‘for the sake of all humanity’

C

ampaigners have urged Boris Johnson to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines to boost global production.

Hundreds of public health experts, academics, charities, unions, healthcare workers and others signed a letter to the prime minister calling on him to “stand on the right side of history” after Joe Biden pledged US support for a waiver.

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would support a waiver in an attempt to scale up the production of vaccines for people in poorer countries.