Beautician says Boots eye test saved her life after it led to brain tumour diagnosis

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A beautician has said that a routine Boots eye test saved her life after it led her to a brain tumour diagnosis.

Katie Dunn, 30, said that the meningioma could have been “both life-changing and even life-limiting” if left undetected.

Katie’s tumour was identified after her optician noticed abnormalities during a test and referred her for an MRI scan in February 2021.

“I feel like the eye test saved my life and eyesight”, she said. "If it was left any longer, I could have lost my vision completely due to it pressing on my optic nerve."

Visiting Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, Katie’s results displayed a large tumour on her brain. Since then, she’s had two surgeries and started radiotherapy in December 2022.

Katie Dunn with her partner, James (Brain Tumour Research / SWNS)

As the radiotherapy targeted the mass, she has experienced some hair loss. Her nose and throat are still recovering from her second surgery, with the surgeons having removed what they could of the tumour via her nose.

Brain tumours can impact anyone at any age, killing more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Historically, just 1 per cent of the national expenditure on cancer research has been allocated towards brain tumours.

A scan of the tumour (circled) in Katie Dunn's brain, 20 October 2021 (Brain Tumour Research / SWNS)

Each year, more than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK. Around half of these are cancerous.

In 2022, Katie raised almost £3,000 for Brain Tumour Research. In February 2023, she and her family will be taking on the 10,000 Steps A Day Challenge for the same cause.

Katie Dunn with her medal after taking part in 10k Steps a Day in February challenge in aid of Brain Tumour Research (Brain Tumour Research / SWNS)

Katie Dunn after her second surgery (Brain Tumour Research / SWNS)

Brain Tumour Research campaigns to increase the national investment in brain tumour research to £35 million per year, whilst fundraising to create a network of seven sustainable Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence across the UK.

Mel Tiley, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re grateful to Katie for sharing her story with us as well as fundraising an incredible amount and we wish her well with her ongoing scans.”