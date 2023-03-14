MP reveals changes to vision that led to brain tumour diagnosis a year later

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An MP had “flashing lights” in her vision for a year before she was diagnosed with a golf ball sized brain tumour.

Nickie Aiken, 54, member of parliament for Cities of London and Westminster started experiencing “unusual flashing lights” after dropping her kids off at school.

It was followed by problems with her sinuses, and an ear, nose and throat specialist recommended an MRI scan.

The scan found a brain tumour later confirmed as a low-grade meningioma - a primary central nervous system tumour.

Nickie said: “I was terrified when I was first diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“I knew so little about them at that time which just fuelled my fear.

“Now I know that a brain tumour diagnosis isn’t a death sentence – I have made a full recovery which I am very grateful for.

“If more people know about brain tumours as well as the warning signs to look out for then we can ensure more people get the treatment they need sooner from the medical professionals we can trust.”

In 2012, Nickie was a councillor and cabinet minister for public protection & licensing at Westminster City Council when she started having vision problems.

She was diagnosed with a tumour in February 2013.

Medics said the migraines she experienced had been focal seizures - which occur when nerve cells in the brain send out sudden, uncontrolled electrical signals.

Nickie said: “I was on my way home from taking my children, who were six and eight at the time, to school when I started seeing unusual flashing lights in my peripheral vision.

“I needed my neighbour to help me turn the alarm off when I got back to my flat. I then had to lie down as I was exhausted and I still was the next day.

“It happened a few times over the next year which I put down to being really busy and possibly stressed.”

Nickie had surgery a few weeks later to remove the tumour which was the size of a golf ball.

A small amount had to be left which was attached to a large vein to avoid causing any neurological damage.

However, further scans over the years have since confirmed that the remaining tumour has now disappeared although doctors are unable to explain why.

Nickie said that the most difficult part of her experience was recovering from surgery.

She had three months off work as she contended with exhaustion, meaning walking even a few yards was difficult.

It was six months before Nickie felt fully recovered.

Nickie added: “You really learn who your friends are when you go through something like this and I was so fortunate that lots of people stepped up for me.

“I think it really helps to say what particular issue you have so your support network knows exactly what they can do to lend a hand.”

Nickie has now made a full recovery aside from occasional bouts of blurred vision once or twice a year, which she says can hit when she is busy or stressed.

Nickie, who has been an MP since December 2019, is backing greater awareness of the impact of brain tumours and urged the public to get to know the warning signs.

Nickie said: “The Brain Tumour Charity’s ‘Better Safe Than Tumour’ campaign is needed more than ever.

“In light of the growing number of people being diagnosed with a brain tumour, we urgently need more people to know what to do if they are regularly experiencing a symptoms or a combination of symptoms.

“I applaud them for taking action to tackle this gap in public knowledge.”