Breast cancer screening uptake at its lowest point in history

Breast cancer screening uptake fell to its lowest point ever during the pandemic, as the numbers of women seen dropped by more than one third.

Just 1.19 million women aged 45 and over were screened for breast cancer in 2020-21, while the numbers of women who actually took up their invitation for screening dropped to 61 per cent.

An analysis from Breast Cancer now, of the new NHS figures published Thursday, found that uptake was the lowest it had been since records began during the first year of the pandemic,

Figures also showed a regional variation in uptake with 54 per cent of women in London recovered to have taken up an invitation compared to 65 per cent in the East Midlands and South East.

The number of women who had cancer detected through screening decreased by almost 40 per cent, although rates when calculated per 1,000 women were up by 8.4 per cent.

The news comes after NHS figures revealed half of patients in October waiting more than two weeks following an urgent breast cancer referral.

According to an analysis from Labour in January, breast cancer patients faced the longest waits when compared to all other cancer referrals.

In the immediate response to the pandemic the national breast cancer screening services were paused, however have since been restarted during 2021.

Commenting on the latest NHS figures Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said:“That 930,000 fewer women were screened for breast cancer between March 2020 – 2021, compared to the previous year is an alarming reminder of the devastating and continued impacts of the pandemic on breast cancer care and diagnosis.

“Screening uptake has hit its lowest point in history, with less than 62 per cent of women invited being screened, despite NHS staff working tirelessly, in the toughest of circumstances, to restart and continue breast screening services after they needed to be paused in March 2020.

“The human cost behind these figures is stark with an estimated 8,870 women in the UK, living with undetected breast cancer as a result of the pandemic - a significant number of which would have been detected at routine screening. Tragically, research suggests that up to an additional 680 women could die from breast cancer in the next decade due to impacts of the pandemic on screening.”

Baroness Delyth said screening is a vital tool for early detection of breast cancer and urged NHS England to improve uptake and clear the current diagnosis backlog.

She added “Complete restoration of the breast screening programme and a fully resourced plan for the diagnostic workforce required to run it must also be central pillars of the Government’s upcoming 10-year Cancer Strategy for England.”

Breast Cancer Now has a helpline where anyone seeking support can speak with their expert nurses on 0808 800 6000.