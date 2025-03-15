Cornish man ‘knocked for six’ after NHS sent him cancer diagnosis text by mistake
The hospital said they were ‘deeply sorry for the anxiety this has caused’
A pensioner was left in shock after receiving a message from the NHS mistakenly informing him he could have cancer.
Gwyn Morley, from Charlestown, Cornwall, told the BBC he had been told by the Urology department at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske on Friday morning that he was an “urgent cancer suspect referral”.
The 72-year-old said: “It sort of knocked me for six but my wife Janet said I hadn't had any recent blood tests so she was 99.99 per cent sure it was a mistake.”
The hospital confirmed to The Independent that a “small number of patients” had been affected by the communication error.
The communication, reportedly a text, sent to Mr Morley and other patients read: “You have been referred to Urology as an urgent suspected cancer referral”, according to the BBC.
A spokesperson from the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust said: “We can confirm a small number of patients have received an incorrect text message following an error in our patient messaging system.
“This is an isolated incident and action has been taken to prevent further messages being sent in error.
“We have contacted all patients personally to provide reassurance and to allay any concerns they may have. We are deeply sorry for the anxiety this has caused.”
Mr Morley said to the BBC that he had received an apology from the hospital but he and his wife described the message as "ridiculous".
He added: “My concern is there could be several people wondering what the hell they are to do.”
Patients face a 35 week waiting time for treatment from the urology department at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, according to the latest figures, while the clinical oncology department, which treats cancer, has a 10 week wait.
The NHS has set a 28 day Faster Diagnosis Standard which states that people should have cancer ruled out or receive a diagnosis within 28 days of an urgent cancer referral.
Cancer charity Macmillan estimate that the number of people living with cancer in the UK has increased from almost 3 million in 2020 to almost 3.5 million in 2025.
