Data showing how many residents have died from Covid for individual care homes has finally been released.

The figures - released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - show hundreds of care homes have reported resident deaths involving coronavirus over the course of the pandemic.

Many care homes recorded multiple such deaths between the period of 10 April last year and 31 March.

Scores reported more than 20 deaths involving Covid since the start of the pandemic, the data - published on Tuesday - shows.

Twenty-one care homes - mostly large ones - recorded over 30 Covid-related deaths.

This includes Bedford Care Home in Wigan, where a total of 44 deaths of residents have involved Covid between last April and the end of this March - the most out of any other home in this period.

Calway House in Somerset had the second-highest number of deaths during this timeframe at 41, while Peaker Park Care Village in Leicestershire recorded 38 such deaths.