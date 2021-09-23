Record number of children referred to mental health services, new analysis suggests
Children and young people are ‘suffering terribly’ as Zoe Tidman finds
A record number of people aged 18 and under have been referred to mental health services, according to new analysis.
The Royal College of Psychiatrists found referrals for children and young people this year were nearly double levels seen before the Covid pandemic.
More than 190,200 people aged 18 and under were referred to mental health services during these these months in 2021, according to the body’s analysis of NHS Digital data.
