The surprising health benefits drinking a mug of cocoa could have for men

With the clocks having just gone back and darker evenings, sitting with a mug of hot cocoa becomes rather inviting. But now scientists have found it could be good for men who are not able to get out and exercise.

Sitting down for long stretches, whether at a desk or in a car, is unhealthy for the heart because it reduces blood flow to the arteries, potentially putting people at risk of heart disease and strokes.

But a study has concluded that drinking cocoa before sitting for hours helps protect the arteries, because it contains flavanols.

Flavanols, which are natural compounds found in tea, berries, apples and cocoa, have been linked in studies to better heart health.

A study has concluded that drinking cocoa before sitting for hours helps protect the arteries ( Getty Images )

Researchers at the University of Birmingham looked at 40 healthy young men, half of whom were physically fit, and the other half less so. Each drank either a cocoa drink high in flavanols – of at least 695mg – or one with barely any (5.6mg), then sat still for two hours.

The scientists analysed the elasticity of their arteries – a sign of good blood flow, along with their blood pressure and oxygen levels in their leg muscles.

After the low-flavanol drink, both groups showed signs of reduced artery function and higher blood pressure. But the ones who had the high-flavanol cocoa showed no drop in artery performance at all.

The study, published in the Journal of Physiology, said this was the first time it had been shown that flavanols can stop the usual blood vessel slump that results from sitting for too long.

Even being fit did not fully protect against the effects of sitting for long spells, the researchers found.

Their study looked only at men because researchers said hormone changes during the menstrual cycle could affect how flavanols work in women, and they wanted to study that in a future trial.

Last year, researchers found that a cup of cocoa could protect you from the negative effects of fatty comfort foods during times of stress.

Dr Catarina Rendeiro, of the University of Birmingham, said: “Our research shows that consuming high-flavanol foods and drinks during periods spent sitting down is a good way to reduce some of the impact of inactivity on the vascular system.”

Alessio Daniele, a PhD student, said: “It is actually quite easy to add high flavanol foods to your diet. There are cocoa products available in supermarkets and health stores, which are processed through methods that preserve flavanol levels.

“If cocoa isn’t your thing, fruits like apples, plums and berries, nuts, and black and green tea are all common kitchen staples.”