I’m a top doctor. This is why comedy would have a positive impact on the NHS

Prescribing comedy could ease pressure on the NHS by potentially cutting costs and reducing waiting lists, a doctor has suggested.

Initial trials of an NHS-backed social prescribing scheme, featuring stand-up shows and workshops, reported an average 44 per cent uplift in participants' emotional wellbeing, Craic Health said.

These comedy interventions offer an alternative to traditional treatments, targeting individuals experiencing loneliness, isolation, and vulnerability.

Labour MP Dr Simon Opher, who pioneered social prescriptions in Gloucestershire, stated: "Social prescribing is about meeting people where they are."

“Comedy engages groups who don’t always connect with traditional services, and the emerging data from these trials suggests genuine potential for this scheme to lower costs and reduce waiting list numbers if integrated within the NHS,” the MP for Stroud added.

Dr Opher, who chairs the Creative Health All-Party Parliamentary Group, has previously said he hopes comedy can become more “mainstream in terms of NHS treatment” as an alternative to antidepressants in cases of mild symptoms.

Across the five pilot events, which took place in London in 2024 and 2025, more than 91 per cent said they were likely to attend future sessions.

As a result, Craic Health are launching a further six-week workshop series called Stand Up and Shine this year, which will specifically target women.

Labour MP Dr Simon Opher pioneered social prescriptions in Gloucestershire ( House of Commons )

The sessions will be led by comedian Carly Smallman, who said they will be “about creating a safe, joyful space where women can reconnect with themselves and each other”.

Craic Health founder Louisa Jackson said the NHS “can’t afford to ignore interventions that are low-cost, preventative, and people genuinely engage with”.

She added: “It’s said laughter is the best medicine and integrating comedy into healthcare via NHS social prescribing is no joke. Mental ill health is the defining health challenge of our time.

“Comedy on prescription is designed to intervene early, supporting mood, confidence and social connection before people reach crisis point.”

The series is funded by One Westminster. The charity had also provided a £5,000 grant for the previous trials.

Rachel Blake, Labour MP for Cities of London and Westminster said: “Creative, community-led initiatives like comedy on prescription show real promise in supporting mental wellbeing locally.

“It’s encouraging to see strong partnerships, evidence-led delivery and ambition to scale what works.”

The upcoming sessions will take place at The Passage Resource Centre in Westminster, with an optional celebratory showcase at the Royal Albert Hall in March.

Mick Clarke, chief executive of The Passage, said: “We’re proud to support comedy on prescription at The Passage because it creates a safe, welcoming connection.

“Delivered in a structured and respectful way, laughter can help people feel included, supported and better able to cope. We’re delighted to partner with Carly Smallman and Craic Health on this next phase in Westminster.”

Chief executive of the Royal Albert Hall, James Ainscough, said: “The Royal Albert Hall exists to be the home of breathtaking moments and lasting memories for everyone.

“We are incredibly proud to be supporting comedy on prescription by hosting a celebratory showcase which recognises participants and supports an evidence-led model with real potential to scale.

“This initiative really aligns with our shared values and reflects the vital role culture can play in wellbeing and belonging.”