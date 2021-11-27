✕ Close Everything we know about new Covid variant so far

The UK is bracing for the arrival of the potentially more dangerous and transmissible new Covid variant, as Europe has recorded its first case.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the variant, named omicron by the World Health Organisation, was of “huge international concern” and could pose a “substantial public health risk”, but that there was no immediate need for restrictions to be implemented beyond adding certain countries to the travel “red list”.

In a repeat of the events of last winter, the government has responded to the alert about the new variant of concern by putting a flight ban on South Africa – and adding the country, and five neighbours, to the red list.

British and Irish citizens or residents arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe after 4am on Sunday 29 November will be required to book and pay for a UK government-approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.

Anyone else who has been in those six countries in the past 10 days will be denied entry to the UK.