Covid news - live: UK braces for arrival of omicron variant as six African countries added to travel red list
The UK is bracing for the arrival of the potentially more dangerous and transmissible new Covid variant, as Europe has recorded its first case.
Health secretary Sajid Javid said the variant, named omicron by the World Health Organisation, was of “huge international concern” and could pose a “substantial public health risk”, but that there was no immediate need for restrictions to be implemented beyond adding certain countries to the travel “red list”.
In a repeat of the events of last winter, the government has responded to the alert about the new variant of concern by putting a flight ban on South Africa – and adding the country, and five neighbours, to the red list.
British and Irish citizens or residents arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe after 4am on Sunday 29 November will be required to book and pay for a UK government-approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days.
Anyone else who has been in those six countries in the past 10 days will be denied entry to the UK.
Omicron variant may not evade booster jabs or two proper doses, says expert
Professor Calum Semple, who advises the government as part of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Breakfast: “It’s very early days, we’ve only known about this virus for a few weeks.
“The evidence is it’s not causing more death and that’s important.
“The problem this might present is it might evade some of the vaccines but it might not evade the boosters or the two proper doses.”
He encouraged people to go and get their coronavirus booster vaccines.
Covid vaccine developer says jab could be tweaked in 100 days
The company that developed the Pfizer Covid-19 shot has said it could manufacture and distribute a new version of its jab within 100 days if the new omicron variant is found to make existing vaccines less effective.
BioNTech’s comment came as B.1.1.529, newly named after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, was declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which said it appeared to be highly transmissible.
Rory Sullivan has more on this story:
Vaccine firms work to tweak jabs against new ‘omicron’ Covid variant
Pharmaceutical companies say they can respond quickly if B.1.1.529 found to be ‘escape variant’
Six African countries added to travel red list
The UK government has responded to an alert about Omicron - a new coronavirus variant of concern - by putting a flight ban on South Africa and adding the country, and five neighbours, to the travel “red list”.
Our travel correspondent Simon Calder explains the restrictions in more detail here:
Red list: What the ban on six Southern African countries means for travellers
South Africa and neighbouring countries were only taken off the hotel quarantine list in October
UK braces for arrival of omicron variant
Our science correspondent Samuel Lovett and economic editor Anna Isaac have more on this story:
UK braces for expected arrival of new Covid variant
Whitehall officials have been placed on a ‘war footing’ and told to start weighing future restrictions to be implemented if the variant eventually takes hold, while leading scientists have called for pre-emptive action
The UK is bracing for the arrival of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant first detected in southern Africa.
