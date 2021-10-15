Covid news - live: Testing lab probed over false negative PCR results after 43,000 wrongly given all-clear
Operations at a private laboratory in Wolverhampton have been suspended after an estimated 43,000 people, mostly in the South West of England, were given an incorrect Covid test result, the UK Health Security Agency has said.
The midlands lab is owned by Immensa Health Clinic, a private company that was first established in May 2020 and later handed a £120 million contract by the government to provide testing services for the UK.
NHS Test and Trace estimate that around 400,000 samples have been processed through the lab. The 43,000 incorrect test results were handed out between 8 September and 12 October, UKHSA said.
It comes after West Berkshire Council urged residents to rebook coronavirus tests following concerns of test accuracy at the Newbury Showground.
The Department for Health and Social Care confirmed tests were false at Newbury Showground and said a number of sites nationally were affected by the issue which is currently being investigated.
It comes as fully vaccinated people arriving in England from countries not on the red list have been told they can take a cheaper and quicker lateral flow test rather than the PCR version from October 24.
What we know so far about the false negative Covid results
As reported over 43,000 people have received false negative PCR test results following an issue at a private laboratory.
This is what we know so far:
Where is the lab?
Immensa Health Clinic Ltd’s Wolverhampton lab has been identified as the site of the issue. The company is privately owned and was first established in May 2020 before later being handed a £120 million contract by the government to provide testing services for the UK.
Who is affected?
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the majority of the people affected are in south west England but some people in south east England and Wales may be impacted. West Berkshire Council has identified Newbury Showground as a site affected by the issue.
UKHSA said the issue is nationwide and investigations are ongoing.
When did this happen?
The UKHSA said Covid test results given between 8 September and 12 October. At Newbury Showground, however, West Berkshire Council said the issue affects tests between 3 and 12 October.
What caused the issue?
UKHSA said it is working with Immensa Health Clinic to identify the cause of the issue. The private lab processed around 400,000 samples, NHS Test and Trace said.
What happens next?
UKHSA has urged all those affected or concerned to rebook tests. West Berkshire Council also urged residents and their close contacts to rebook tests.
Italy faces unrest following new vaccine mandate pass
Italy is bracing itself for more civil unrest as Covid passes become mandatory for all workers. Its strict vaccine mandate comes into action from Friday meaning all workers will be obliged to present a coronavirus health pass before entering their workplace.
The move has led to strikes, resignations and protests. As a result, some industries are struggling with staff shortages, The Guardian reported.
Those who are found to break the rules face suspension without pay or a fine of up to €1,500 (£1,270). Employers also face possible fines for not complying with the rules. More than 80 per cent of Italy’s population over 12-years-old has been vaccinated.
West Berkshire Council ‘strongly’ urges affected residents to rebook Covid tests
Councillor Graham Bridgman, Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing strongly urged any residents concerned about their results to book another test after an issue with some tests undertaken at Newbury Showground.
Tests taken between 3 to 12 October are those affected at the test site in South West England.
Our reporter Thomas Kingsley has the full story below:
Immensa Health clinic collaborating with UKHSA on investigations, CEO says
Andrea Riposati, chief executive of Immensa Health Clinic Ltd, said: “We are fully collaborating with UKHSA on this matter.
She added: “Quality is paramount for us. We have proudly analysed more than 2.5 million samples for NHS Test and Trace, working closely with the great teams at the Department for Health and UKHSA.
“We do not wish this matter or anything else to tarnish the amazing work done by the UK in this pandemic.”
‘There is no evidence of faults with PCR or lateral flow test kits,’ public health director says
Dr Will Welfare, public health incident director at UKHSA, said “We have recently seen a rising number of positive LFD (lateral flow) results subsequently testing negative on PCR.”
However Dr Welfare insisted that “there is no evidence of any faults with LFD or PCR test kits themselves and the public should remain confident in using them and in other laboratory services currently provided.”
He added: “If you get a positive LFD test, it’s important to make sure that you then get a follow-up PCR test to confirm you have Covid-19.
“If you have symptoms of Covid-19, self-isolate and take a PCR test.”
Test and Trace suspend operations at private lab after 43,000 false negative Covid tests
Authorities are contacting affected individuals who could still be infectious to advise them to take another test after operations at a private laboratory in Wolverhampton have been suspended due to incorrect Covid test results.
An estimated 43,000 people, mostly in the South West of England were given the false results, the UK Health Security Agency has said.
The 43,000 incorrect test results were handed out between 8 September and 12 October, UKHSA said.
Our science correspondent Sam Lovett has the full story below:
Announcement comes as government confirms switch to lateral flow tests for holidaymakers
Investigations into false coronavirus results at test sites come as the government announces that PCR tests will be scrapped for holidaymakers from 24 October in replace of the cheaper lateral flow tests.
