Sajid Javid will lead the government’s first coronavirus press conference in more than a month later today, amid fears that the UK is “stumbling into a winter crisis”.
This comes as almost 50,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the UK on Wednesday, a day after the country saw its highest daily death toll since March.
Despite pleas from NHS leaders to implement “plan B” measures such as mandatory face masks, the government has said it does not yet intend to reintroduce such restrictions. It has also ruled out a new lockdown.
However, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted ministers need to increase the uptake of booster vaccines and jabs for teenagers.
Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, had warned overnight the UK risked “stumbling into a winter crisis” without tougher measures in place. The health service is “on the edge”, he said.
Ministers have been accused of “burying their heads in the sand” amid fears of a fourth wave.
Britain secures two Covid-19 antivirals
Sajid Javid has confirmed that Britain has secured deals for two coronavirus antivirals, which are pending regulatory approval.
The drugs - developed by Merck and Pfizer- could be used to treat patients by the end of the year.
“We may soon have a new defence in our arsenal with two new antiviral drugs that we have secured,” the health minister said in an earlier statement.
Daily infections could reach 100,000 a day, says Javid
The number of daily coronavirus infections could reach 100,000 a day, health secretary has said.
The remark came as almost 50,000 new cases were reported on Wednesday.
Sajid Javid said that just as the government expected, the NHS faced a tough winter ahead. “This pandemic is not over,” he said.
Putin tells Russians to ‘be responsible’ and get vaccinated
Russian president Vladimir Putin has urged the country’s citizens to get vaccinated, after it reported a record number of daily coronavirus deaths.
The 1,028 fatalities announced on Wednesday brought Russia’s death toll to 226,353, the highest in Europe.
Speaking today, Mr Putin said: “There are only two ways to get over this period - to get sick or to receive a vaccine.
“It’s better to get the vaccine, why wait for the illness and its grave consequences? Please be responsible and take the necessary measures to protect yourself, your health and your close ones.”
The Russian leader added that he just “can’t understand” vaccine hesitancy.
Singapore records highest daily Covid death toll
Singapore has confirmed 18 new deaths due to coronavirus, its highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.
The city-state’s health ministry also announced a further 3,862 infections, following the relaxation of some restrictions.
In response to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, authorities have extended social curbs for another month.
Half of fully-vaccinated people over 80 have had booster jab
Half of people in England aged over 80 who have been fully vaccinated are likely to have received their Covid-19 booster jab, new figures suggest.
A total of 2.68 million people aged 80 and over in England have received two doses of vaccine, of which 1.34 million are now estimated to have had their booster dose – the equivalent of 50 per cent.
The figures, from NHS England, also show that nearly 35 per cent of double-jabbed people aged 75 to 79 are likely to have received a booster, along with nearly 18 per cent of those aged 70 to 74.
In total, 4.05 million booster doses are estimated to have been delivered in England.
Earlier today, Kwasi Kwarteng admitted the booster rollout had not progressed quickly enough and that ministers needed to do more. The same was true of the campaign to inoculate schoolchildren, he said – echoing what experts have said.
Additional reporting by PA Media
Latest Covid figures
The UK has identified another 49,139 new Covid-19 cases and a further 179 deaths from the virus, the government has announced.
The latest totals come the day after the country saw its highest daily death toll (223) since 9 March.
As of Wednesday, 139,031 people have died from coronavirus in the UK since the start of the pandemic.
UK daily Covid cases surge to nearly 50,000
The UK has recorded nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 infections, latest figures show.
