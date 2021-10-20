✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Sajid Javid will lead the government’s first coronavirus press conference in more than a month later today, amid fears that the UK is “stumbling into a winter crisis”.

This comes as almost 50,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the UK on Wednesday, a day after the country saw its highest daily death toll since March.

Despite pleas from NHS leaders to implement “plan B” measures such as mandatory face masks, the government has said it does not yet intend to reintroduce such restrictions. It has also ruled out a new lockdown.

However, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted ministers need to increase the uptake of booster vaccines and jabs for teenagers.

Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation, had warned overnight the UK risked “stumbling into a winter crisis” without tougher measures in place. The health service is “on the edge”, he said.

Ministers have been accused of “burying their heads in the sand” amid fears of a fourth wave.