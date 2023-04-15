✕ Close Arcturus: What is the new Covid variant causing a surge in cases

We may never know the true origins of Covid-19, a Chinese doctor who helped lead the country’s pandemic response has said as cases of the new variant soar in India.

Dr George Fu Gao told The Telegraph he is “not optimistic” the origin of the virus will ever be known.

“It’s too sensitive; too politicised,” he said, adding: “We must focus on science.”

Dr Goa made the comments Rhodes Policy Summit on pandemic preparedness in London on Friday, also attended by former prime minister Tony Blair.

The Dr was leader of the Chinese Center for Disease Control when the Covid-19 virus first emerged in 2019.

He added: “there is no evidence which animals... the virus comes [from]”.

It comes as a new coronavirus strain dubbed Arcturus appears to be driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, prompting the country to resume vaccine production and sparking fears it could lead to a rise in cases in the UK and elsewhere.

India on Friday recorded 11,109 new Covid infections, the biggest jump in almost a year.

The symptoms of the variant include high fever, cough, and “itchy” conjunctivitis or pinkeye.