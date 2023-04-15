Covid Arcturus news – latest: True origins ‘may never be revealed’ as new variant cases soar in India
India has today seen its biggest jump in Covid cases for over a year, prompting concern over new strain
Arcturus: What is the new Covid variant causing a surge in cases
We may never know the true origins of Covid-19, a Chinese doctor who helped lead the country’s pandemic response has said as cases of the new variant soar in India.
Dr George Fu Gao told The Telegraph he is “not optimistic” the origin of the virus will ever be known.
“It’s too sensitive; too politicised,” he said, adding: “We must focus on science.”
Dr Goa made the comments Rhodes Policy Summit on pandemic preparedness in London on Friday, also attended by former prime minister Tony Blair.
The Dr was leader of the Chinese Center for Disease Control when the Covid-19 virus first emerged in 2019.
He added: “there is no evidence which animals... the virus comes [from]”.
It comes as a new coronavirus strain dubbed Arcturus appears to be driving a surge in Covid-19 cases in India, prompting the country to resume vaccine production and sparking fears it could lead to a rise in cases in the UK and elsewhere.
India on Friday recorded 11,109 new Covid infections, the biggest jump in almost a year.
The symptoms of the variant include high fever, cough, and “itchy” conjunctivitis or pinkeye.
What are the symptoms of the new Covid variant?
The XBB.1.16 strain, a sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in 22 countries, including Singapore, Australia, the UK and the US.
The variant, dubbed Arcturus, is believed to be responsible for an uptick in infections in India, leading to the government adopting new measures to stop its spread.
The spread of the strain, first detected in late January, is worrying experts, as it seems to exhibit unique symptoms in children, one of which is conjunctivitis.
Vipin Vashishtha, a paediatrician and former head of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Immunisation tweeted that “an infantile phenotype” of the variant seems to be emerging.
The symptoms of the variant include high fever, cough, and “itchy” conjunctivitis or pinkeye, she said.
Stuti Mishra reports.
Latest Covid variant sweeping India appears to have this new symptom
Spread of the strain worrying experts as it seems to exhibit unique symptoms in children
Arcturus: What do we know about the new Covid variant?
A new Covid strain behind a surge of infections in India has sparked fears it could also lead to a rise in cases in the UK.
Research indicates Arcturus could be one 1.2 times more infectious than the last major sub-variant.
Also known as Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, the strain was first identified in January and has been monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO) since 22 March.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
What we know about the new Covid variant Arcturus
Arcturus Covid variant meaning
Indonesia detects two cases linked to Arcturus variant
Indonesia yesterday said it has detected two cases of the Arcturus variant of coronavirus in the country.
“So far, there are two cases (of Arcturus) that have been found,” health ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril confirmed in Jakarta.
The patients, whose infections were detected based on genome sequencing in the last week of March, experienced mild symptoms, officials said.
One of the patients, a 30-year-old woman, had no history of overseas travel and had received the first booster Covid-19 vaccine, CNN Indonesia reported.
Covid cases rising in Singapore
Singapore’s Covid-19 infections almost doubled in the final week of March to the highest this year, according to the federal health ministry.
Health minister Ong Ye Kung said that about three in 10 of the current cases were reinfections. The estimated number of daily infections rose from about 1,400 a month ago to 4,000 last week.
However, the minister assured that there is no evidence any of the current XBB strains caused more severe illness.
No evidence to prove Covid came from animals, says ex-head of China CDC
There is no evidence as yet that proves the Covid-19-causing virus came from animals, George Gao, former head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today.
Mr Gao, who was speaking at a London summit on preparing for pandemics, was the head of the agency when Covid was first detected in Wuhan in China at the end of 2019.
“Even now, people think some animals are the host or reservoir,” he said. “Cut a long story short, there is no evidence which animals where the virus comes.”
New Covid variant Arcturus likely 1.2 times more infectious
The new variant of coronavirus, dubbed as Arcturus, is reportedly 1.2 times more infectious than the Kraken variant, according to a study by the University of Tokyo published on the biology research website bioRxiv.
Arcturus has been reported in several states in the US, including California, Washington, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Texas, New York Post reported.
“It’s been in circulation for a few months. We haven’t seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that’s why we have these systems in place,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s Covid-19 technical lead, said in late March.
“It has one additional mutation in the spike protein which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity,” she added.
Worst areas in UK for Covid cases amid fears over new variant
England’s North East currently has the highest Covid infection rate of any UK region, according to new figures from the Zoe Health Study app.
Nearly 1.25 million people are currently thought to have symptomatic coronavirus in the UK, according to the Zoe Covid study, whose estimates are based on users self-reporting symptoms and test results.
This is down from a recent peak of nearly 1.5 million suspected symptomatic infections a fortnight ago, which itself was below previous highs of more than 1.6 million over New Year and in mid-October.
Andy Gregory has more.
Mapped: Worst areas in UK for Covid cases amid fears over new variant
Variant has seen cases in India soar in past month, as virologists warn UK ‘not yet out of the woods’
India restarts Covid vaccine production
India is ramping up its vaccine production following a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases driven by a new subvariant dubbed Arcturus.
Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, has restarted the manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines, the chief executive Adar Poonawalla said.
The Pune-based company produces AstraZeneca vaccines under the label Covishield, which constitutes at least 70 per cent of the Covid vaccines administered in the country.
“Just as a precaution, we have done it so that people have Covishield as a choice if they want it,” Mr Poonawalla told the Press Trust of India.
More here.
India restarts Covid vaccine production as new infections soar 30% in one day
Health officials conduct nationwide mock drills to test preparedness for Covid
How many cases of new variant are in UK?
A new Covid strain dubbed Arcturus which is driving a surge of infections in India has been detected in the UK.
Although Arcturus has been detected in the UK, it is not spreading on the same scale – with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) saying that 66 cases have been recorded up to 11 April.
Comparatively, 57,842 overall Covid infections were recorded in the week up to Thursday, a 20 per cent drop from the previous seven days.
Eleanor Noyce reports.
Arcturus: How many cases of new variant are in UK?
Arcturus has been detected in 22 countries
