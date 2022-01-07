Covid news - live: UK records 179,756 new cases as PM condemns anti-vaxxers’ ‘mumbo jumbo’
Boris Johnson has called anti-vaxxers ‘completely wrong’
The UK has reported a further 179,756 Covid cases in the past day as four more hospital trusts declared critical incidents.
Boris Johnson hit out at anti-vaxxers spreading “mumbo jumbo” and spouting “complete nonsense” on social media while the NHS faces significant pressure.
It was time for the government to call them out, he said, adding: “It’s absolutely wrong, it’s totally counterproductive, and the stuff they’re putting out on social media is complete mumbo jumbo.”
He said: “What a tragedy that we’ve got all this pressure on the NHS, all the difficulties that our doctors and nurses are experiencing and we’ve got people out there spouting complete nonsense about vaccination.”
An MP accused of putting people at risk by travelling between Glasgow and London by train with coronavirus symptoms is to stand trial in August.
Margaret Ferrier, 61, independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, is accused of wilfully exposing people "to the risk of infection, illness and death" by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London having been told to self-isolate in late September 2020.
She pleaded not guilty to the charge at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.
Nasal swab tests slower to pick up Omicron infection, shows study
Test kits relying only on nasal swabs for Covid samples are slower in picking up Omicron infection as opposed to throat swabs, a new study shows.
It may take an average of three days for people to test positive on a nasal-based lateral flow test (LFT) after they have tested positive on PCR result, the real-world study showed.
Experts say this could be because the virus grows quicker in the throat than nose and hence becomes easily detectable. A person taking a LFT is required to provide nasal swab samples, while all PCR tests require samples from the nose and the back of the throat.
The study also suggests that most Omicron cases were infectious for “several days” before being detected with a rapid at-home test.
At least 30 fully vaccinated people were included in the study which was carried out during the Omicron outbreaks at five different workplaces across the US. The participants were given throat-based PCR tests and nasal-based LFTs for the research.
Science correspondent Samuel Lovett reports here
Armed forces deployed to London hospitals
Nearly 200 military personnel will be deployed in London to ease the burden on the NHS as the rising Covid cases put pressure on health infrastructure.
Nearly 200 armed forces will be deployed across hospitals in the capital, out of which 40 will be military medics and 160 troops will be general duty personnel to fill the vacuum left after NHS staff had to go on a leave due to either illness or having to self-isolate after coming in contact with a Covid positive person.
The troops will be deployed in 40 five-member teams — including one medic and four support personnel. They will be targeted at areas where the need is greatest.
London has been the epicentre of Omicron outbreak with at least 21,854 new cases and 35 deaths recorded on Thursday.
This comes shortly after prime minister Boris Johnson said that the ministers are hoping to “ride out” the latest wave without requiring further restrictions in England.
Gavin Cordon reports here
