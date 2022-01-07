✕ Close Boris Johnson hits out at 'mumbo jumbo' of anti-vaccine campaigners

The UK has reported a further 179,756 Covid cases in the past day as four more hospital trusts declared critical incidents.

Boris Johnson hit out at anti-vaxxers spreading “mumbo jumbo” and spouting “complete nonsense” on social media while the NHS faces significant pressure.

It was time for the government to call them out, he said, adding: “It’s absolutely wrong, it’s totally counterproductive, and the stuff they’re putting out on social media is complete mumbo jumbo.”

He said: “What a tragedy that we’ve got all this pressure on the NHS, all the difficulties that our doctors and nurses are experiencing and we’ve got people out there spouting complete nonsense about vaccination.”

An MP accused of putting people at risk by travelling between Glasgow and London by train with coronavirus symptoms is to stand trial in August.

Margaret Ferrier, 61, independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, is accused of wilfully exposing people "to the risk of infection, illness and death" by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London having been told to self-isolate in late September 2020.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.