Covid news - live: No further restrictions to fight Omicron says minister as school children to wear masks
Secondary pupils must cover up to ensure in-person learning continues, say ministers
Europe COVID hospitalisations rise as workforce is stretched
There is still no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has insisted.
Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care were dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”.
“I’m seeing nothing in the data right in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said, in the first interview granted by a minister since Christmas.
Meanwhile, secondary school pupils in England will have to wear face masks in class again after the Christmas holidays because of Covid-19, ministers have ruled.
Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, wrote in The Sunday Telegraph: “There can be no excuse for our children not learning face to face in the classroom where they want and need to be.”
Prioritise schools for testing, union urges government
The government is being urged to make sure enough Covid-19 tests are available for schoolchildren and staff.
Currently, the Department for Education recommends children and fully vaccinated adults who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus perform lateral flow tests twice a week.
But Health secretary Sajid Javid last week said ministers expect a need to "constrain" supply for a fortnight amid surging demand.
General concerns over supply issues have prompted calls from the Labour Party and a headteachers' union for the government to make sure the tests are available for schools.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "The difficulties the public have had in accessing lateral flow tests over the past few weeks has made many people nervous that they will not be available when needed for school staff and pupils.
"If lateral flow tests are to be critical to enabling pupils and staff to return to school quickly then there must be a ready supply available for schools as they go back in January and throughout the term."
How accurate are lateral flow tests?
With Omicron spreading rapidly throughout the country, many people are using lateral flow tests at home to check if they have Covid.
Are the tests accurate? My colleague Laura Hampson reports:
How accurate are lateral flow tests?
Does omicron show up on a lateral flow test?
Police probe intentional fire at Covid centre
Police are investigating an incident of wilful fire-raising at a coronavirus testing centre in Scotland.
A fire at the centre in Risk Street, Dumbarton, on New Year’s Day was described by Police Scotland as a "deliberate act".
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service put out the blaze.
No-one was hurt and the incident has not affected test services at the centre, the police added.
Officers are investigating, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Constable Thomas O'Donnell said: "We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding area, and I'm confident it will provide useful information on the suspect and the incident.
"However, I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us."
Full story: No need for tougher Covid restrictions based on latest hospital data, health minister insists
There is still no need for tougher Covid restrictions in England based on hospital data up to the end of 2021, a health minister has insisted.
Edward Argar said the numbers on wards and in intensive care was dramatically down on one year ago, showing vaccines and better treatment had put the country in “a very, very different position”, writes Rob Merrick.
Still no need for tougher Covid restrictions, health minister insists
Numbers on wards and in intensive care dramatically down on one year ago, up to end of 2021
Fresh questions raised over plan to ventilate classrooms
Rolling out ventilation units to schools will raise a number of practical problems, an academic has warned.
Professor Mark Mon-Williams, of the University of Leeds, which is leading a trial of air cleaning equipment in 30 schools in Bradford, told BBC News: "There are a number of different issues, such as does the room have enough plug sockets, how many units are you going to put in classrooms?
"There are other issues, such as delivering the units and cleaning the filters that are present in these systems.
"There are a number of different practical issues that really need to be understood in order for the rollout to be effective."
He added: "The more units you put in the lower the cost, but the cost is still substantial so the question is this - is this the best investment to make?"
Prof Williams, who said his university's trial aims to provide evidence so that policy decisions can be made, added: "Ventilation is an incredibly powerful tool but not all schools are able to ventilate adequately and, of course, a number of our schools are positioned in areas of very poor air quality so opening up windows may produce other adverse consequences.
"Ventilation is a fantastic tool but the question is, can we supplement that with these other air cleaning technologies?"
PA
Minister insists no new restrictions are needed
The government does not need to bring in new coronavirus restrictions to tackle Omicron, a health minister has insisted.
Edward Argar told Times Radio “nothing at the moment in the data in front of me” to suggest such a move was necessary.
However, he admitted the government “expects to see hospitalisation numbers continue to go up for a little while yet”.
Self-isolation will not be cut to five days for asymptomatic people, he added.
Union boss doubts negative mental health impact of classroom masks
Dr Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, has disagreed with concerns about possible negative mental health effects of making masks compulsory in secondary schools.
Responding to a suggestion by Robert Halfon, chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee - who said he worried about the "negative impact" on young people's mental wellbeing - she told Times Radio she wanted to see evidence of such claims.
She said: "Robert Halfon says it has a significant mental health effect. So I would really want to see the study that shows that.
"We have mask-wearing in secondary schools in Wales and Scotland, and I don't think that it is causing a huge problem.
"Secondary school pupils wear masks in corridors and hallways and surely, Robert Halfon has been, you know, campaigning hard, quite rightly, to keep schools open.
"Schools are crowded buildings. Even in secondary only just under half the pupils have been vaccinated. And we know that mask-wearing does have an effect of suppressing transmission."
PA
Government’s school ventilation plan comes up short, Labour says
Ministers’ plans to help schools beat coronavirus by improving classroom ventilation are inadequate, Labour has warned.
Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, told Sky News: "They've made an announcement today that they're going to send out 7,000 air purifiers to schools across the country.
"I mean, that's only one in four schools across England, so nowhere near enough. And I'm not clear from what the government said whether this is one system per school, or one air purifier per school - because obviously [there's] a big difference between the two.
"And again, I'm afraid it looks a little bit like a rushed last-minute announcement to give the appearance of doing something on a big issue where they should have taken action a lot sooner.
"So I think the government's got a lot more to do on ventilation in schools as well, as a key defence, a key mitigation, against the virus."
Covid conspiracy groups may switch to climate misinformation in 2022, experts warn
Covid-19 conspiracy groups may pivot to pushing climate misinformation in 2022, experts have warned.
Ciaran O’Connor, an analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, told the PA news agency that coronavirus misinformation on topics such as vaccines and lockdowns could evolve to focus on climate policy.
“‘Green lockdowns’ is a term that’s bandied about in these conspiracy communities… that’s a merging of Covid worlds and climate disinformation worlds,” he said.
Covid conspiracy groups ‘may pivot to climate misinformation in 2022’
Telegram is ‘safe space for conspiracy communities’ says expert
Schools can switch to online lessons if they have shortage of teachers, education secretary says
Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching if they have a critical shortage of teachers, writes Rob Merrick.
The advice comes in an open letter from Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary – one day after he announced the return of mask-wearing in secondary school classes.
Schools told they can switch to online lessons if they have teacher shortage
Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching, if they have a critical shortage of teachers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies