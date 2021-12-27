Covid: UK reports 98,515 new cases and 143 deaths

More than 300,000 cases recorded since Christmas Day

Adam Forrest
Monday 27 December 2021 16:47
Comments
(Independent)

The UK reported 98,515 new cases of Covid on Monday as infections remained high and Omicron variant continues to cause a large wave of transmission.

The latest official government data – which focused on England following a lag in the reporting over the holiday – also revealed 113,628 Covid cases for Christmas Day and 103,893 cases Boxing Day.

The figures for Christmas Day in England mark the country’s ever highest ever daily total of Covid cases, topping the previous high seen on 23 December.

Boris Johnson is not expected to announce further restrictions to control the Omicron variant in England after being briefed on the impact Christmas had on Covid infections and hospital pressures.

The delay in making a decision comes number of Covid patients in London hospitals has increased by almost 50 per cent within a week – with admissions on the rise across all but one region of England, figures released on Monday show.

Recommended

Scotland saw the highest number of Covid cases since the start of the pandemic. Some 8,252 cases were recorded on Christmas Day, with another 11,030 on Boxing Day and 10,562 on December 27.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said while the rate of hospital admissions associated with Omicron is much lower than previous strains, the rising cases will “still put inevitable further strain on the NHS”.

The SNP leader urged Scots to keep “essential” indoor gatherings to a maximum of three households over the festive period and encouraged those who have not received their Covid booster to get jagged by the bells.

More follows...

