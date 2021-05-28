The UK recorded 4,182 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK on Friday — the highest number since the end of March — amid concerns at the spread of the Indian variant.

Although figures are low, Covid hotspots have reversed the downward trend enjoyed since the peak of the second wave in January.

The development came as the R rate of coronavirus infections crept above 1 in England. Data released on Friday by the Department of Health and Social Care and Scientific Sage put the figure between 1.0 and 1.1, up from between 0.9 and 1.1 last week.

Deaths of Covid patients in England’s hospitals have also begun to rise. In the week to 20 May, the total number of fatalities was 35. The number of deaths reached 42 in the week to 27 May.

However, there is positive news on vaccinations. A further 597,552 vaccinations have been administered in England, according to NHS England, taking the total to 53,286,560.

Of this daily figure, 223,510 were first doses while 374,042 people received a second shot.

This means a total of 20,777,366 people are now fully vaccinated, and 32,509,194 have had their initial jab.