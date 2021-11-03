Covid news – live: Christmas may be problematic, Van Tam says as Sage expert quits in winter warning
Pandemic crisis ‘a long way from over’, says Sir Jeremy Farrar
England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has warned that Christmas will be “potentially problematic” as he urged the public to exercise caution over the winter months.
He also insisted that people get their Covid jabs, boosters and flu vaccines, adding: “On top of that, we have to keep a weather eye on the absence of new variants of concern, and that’s something that is always out there with this virus.”
Professor Van-Tam said that the pandemic is “not quite over” stating that there are few months to run before a “calmer set of waters” is reached around Spring.
His comments come as Sir Jeremy Farrar quit the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) last month after the government decided not to implement tougher coronavirus measures against expert advice, it has emerged.
Sir Jeremy, one of Britain’s top scientists and director of the Wellcome Trust, was advocating for a “vaccine plus” strategy to curb high levels of Covid-19 transmission in the UK.
The strategy would have included measures such as mask wearing, ventilation and continued testing. In a statement to Sky News on Tuesday night, Sir Jeremy warned that “the Covid-19 crisis is a long way from over”.
Health bosses warn of workforce exodus if mandatory vaccinations are imposed on NHS staff
Minister could trigger an exodus in the NHS workforce if vaccines are made a condition of employment, my colleague Samuel Lovett reports.
Health secretary Sajid Javid said last week that he is “leaning towards” making the jab compulsory for NHS staff.
But Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS providers, said: “The government needs to explicitly acknowledge the risk to patient care and safety from the NHS losing unvaccinated frontline staff and publicly say they’ll do all they can to work with the NHS to manage this risk.
“Trust leaders want to hear government understands this risk.”
US approves Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged five to 11
Children between five and 11 will be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the US after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer jab.
It’s the first time children under 12-years-old have been able to get the vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had already approved the jab for the age group, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) formally recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.
CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky made the announcement. “As a mum, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their paediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”
Christmas may be ‘problematic’ Van-Tam warns
Asked how a Christmas lockdown can be prevented, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said: “Christmas, and indeed all of the darker winter months, are potentially going to be problematic.”
He urged people to get their Covid vaccine, booster jab and flu vaccines as he insisted people should exercise caution in the run up to the winter months.
He added: “On top of that, we have to keep a weather eye on the absence of new variants of concern, and that’s something that is always out there with this virus.”
Professor Van-Tam predicted that the UK will be in a “calmer set of waters” regarding the pandemic, around Spring.
Jonathan Van Tam concerned about Covid cases already being so high
England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning that rates of Covid-19 were “still very high at the moment.”
He admitted that “they are higher than in most of Europe. And we are running quite hot - I think that’s the right expression.”
Professor Van-Tam added: “And, of course, it’s of concern to scientists that we are running this hot this early in the autumn season.
“And so, from that perspective, I’m afraid it’s caution, followed by caution, and we need to watch this data very carefully indeed over the next days and weeks.”
Delta sub-variant expected to be dominant by January
An offshoot of the highly transmissible Delta Covid-19 variant is expected to be dominant within a matter of months, my colleague Samuel Lovett reports.
The sub-variant, AY.4.2, is thought to be at least 10 per cent more transmissible than its predecessor.
Between 18 and 24 October, the variant made up 11.3 per cent of all sequenced infections in the UK. This was 8.5 per cent two weeks before.
Booster jab roll out could take another three months, analysis says
The roll out of booster jabs for over-50s in England could take another three months to complete, analysis by the I paper has found.
The roll out is currently vaccinated around 230,000 people a day, NHS data shows.
This is an increase on the October vaccination rate but is still significantly lower than the number of first jabs given out in the initial vaccine programme.
John Roberts, from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, warned that the roll out had “stalled” and said that he was worried about people mixing over Christmas who will not have had their third vaccine dose.
Analysis by the I found that it would take till February for all patients over 50 to get their booster jab, if the current pace of inoculation continues.
Sage member Sir Jeremy Farrar quits with Covid warning
Sir Jeremy Farrar has revealed he quit the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) last month.
In a statement to Sky news, Sir Jeremy said: “The Covid-19 crisis is a long way from over, with the global situation deeply troubling.
“The high levels of transmission seen in the UK remain concerning, but I stepped down as a participant of SAGE knowing ministers had been provided with most of the key science advice needed over the winter months.
“Throughout this crisis SAGE has provided vital evidence, and independent, expert, transparent advice to support the UK response, often under huge pressure.”
