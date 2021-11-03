✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has warned that Christmas will be “potentially problematic” as he urged the public to exercise caution over the winter months.

He also insisted that people get their Covid jabs, boosters and flu vaccines, adding: “On top of that, we have to keep a weather eye on the absence of new variants of concern, and that’s something that is always out there with this virus.”

Professor Van-Tam said that the pandemic is “not quite over” stating that there are few months to run before a “calmer set of waters” is reached around Spring.

His comments come as Sir Jeremy Farrar quit the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) last month after the government decided not to implement tougher coronavirus measures against expert advice, it has emerged.

Sir Jeremy, one of Britain’s top scientists and director of the Wellcome Trust, was advocating for a “vaccine plus” strategy to curb high levels of Covid-19 transmission in the UK.

The strategy would have included measures such as mask wearing, ventilation and continued testing. In a statement to Sky News on Tuesday night, Sir Jeremy warned that “the Covid-19 crisis is a long way from over”.